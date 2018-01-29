Stevie Boi Presents "PINK" By SB F/W 18 Collection at New York Fashion Week Powered by Splacer

Splacer.co and Stevie Boi bring fashion and architecture to the forefront of fashion.

-- Fashion designer Stevie Boi present his F/W 18 Collection Entitled "PINK" at New York Fashion Week. The event will be powered by Splacer in which is a marketplace where people can list, discover and book unique spaces.The designer to stars such as Kesha, Madonna , Elton John and Beyonce has created his 1st full line of clothing & accessories. The collection features a collaboration with Baggins Shoes, Artbeads.com, East Village Pizza NYC, Tivoli Audio, ESSENTIAL, Print All Over Me, Stylish Fabric & The Bernic Hotel.The event will be organized in partnership with Access By NKC. A company that Specializes in public relations + media relations + creative content development + branding/re-branding + events.Creative direction for the event will be a collaborative effort between Naomi Coleman, Logan Curtis,Michael Antonio, NY lounge decor ,HI Definition Professional , Pink Pewter and Redken NYC. Guest will get to enjoy Custom Gifts from Pure Metal Cards , Logo Lenses,Shea Shea Bakery, KC Photography and Box Up. Boi's "PINK" F/W Collection debut will take place February 10th 2018 at 6pm. Guest can RSVP via StevieBoi.com.Splacer is a marketplace where people can list, discover and book unique spaces. As architects, we believe we can improve the way we use and share space in order to foster creativity, build community and promote a more sustainable model of urban life. Our marketplace gives access to undiscovered and underutilized spaces, offering extraordinary arenas for events,experiences and activation's of all shapes and sizes. Unlike other platforms, Splacer curates its spaces: all spaces are reviewed by our team with an eye for great design.Visit: www.splacer.co--Stevie Boi is an American fashion designer, actor fsbdt and founder of the luxury eye-wear line & Brand SBShades. Boi designs and sells unisex eye-wear and accessories on his website and in select luxury boutique stores across the globe. Stevie has designed eye-wear for stars such as Kesha ,Beyonce, Madonna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry + many more. Stevie Boi was born in Augusta, Georgia but raised overseas.He grew up with parents who were in the Army and traveled a lot during his childhood. He started designing in 2007 and quit his job with the military to start his business selling eye-wear. Boi's big break was landing his eye-wear on the cover of Vogue magazine in 2012. Since then Boi's products/designs have been featured in over 900+ Publications/Media Sources. He now is preparing to move into TV and film by acting and pursuing costume design.