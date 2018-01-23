 
Improving the language industry—one business at a time

Transatlantic partnership delivers consulting prowess #THS #Translation
 
 
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - Jan. 27, 2018 - PRLog -- New York, NY, – Treehouse Strategy, a growth strategy consulting and M&A advisory firm based in New York, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Elliot Nedas, a Europe-based sales and strategy consultant. The partnership will enable Treehouse Strategy to better serve its international client base with their growth plans and strategy execution.

"Many small to medium-size enterprises naturally wrestle with the challenges of growth and expansion," said Steve Chu, President of Treehouse Strategy. "Elliot's depth of experience and skills will be a tremendous boost to help language companies get to the next level."

The language industry faces significant challenges such as increasing competition, downward price pressure, hurdles of breaking into new markets, and disruptive technologies. There are also difficulties in improving organizational performance in tough economic circumstances. This partnership unites Elliot's grounding in translation technology, business development, and sales with Steve's two decades of experience in general management and strategy. The aim is to provide strategic advice for translation businesses to help develop and grow operations in diverse circumstances.

Elliot Nedas said, "Bringing our skills together makes business sense - our backgrounds are complementary, and our combined experience allows our clients to benefit from strong strategic direction alongside practical operational guidance."

The language industry is a growth industry—yet many language companies are struggling to capitalize on that trend. Treehouse Strategy helps companies craft their sales and marketing strategies; it provides merger & acquisition (M&A) advisory (http://treehousestrategy.com/index.php/solutions#solution3) services, sales training (http://treehousestrategy.com/index.php/solutions#solution5), outsourced project fsbdt management solutions (http://treehousestrategy.com/index.php/solutions#solution1), and a unique, Office in a Box (http://treehousestrategy.com/index.php/solutions#solution4) solution to help companies quickly expand internationally. Treehouse is different from other consulting companies in that we stay on and work closely with our clients to implement the strategies, deliver growth, improve internal operations, and ensure successful entry into new markets.

"The partnership expands Treehouse Strategy's presence in Europe, as we are already working closely with many European language companies," adds Steve. "The partnership with Elliot bolsters Treehouse Strategy's capabilities, particularly in the areas of growth and sales strategies.  It positions Treehouse Strategy as one of the premier management consulting firms in the language industry."

Treehouse Strategy and Communications Consulting

75 S. Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 USA

For further information

Pamela Ramirez – pramirez@treehousestrategy.com

Email:***@treehousestrategy.com Email Verified
