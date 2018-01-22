 
January 2018





Highly Upgraded Beech Bonanza B36TC New to Market

Fly long distances or over challenging terrain? Tired of driving?
 
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Jan. 27, 2018 - PRLog -- WildBlue Aircraft Sales is excited to announce the availability N423BW on to the aircraft resale market.  "Three Bravo Whiskey" has received so much tender loving care that it's hard to encompass all of the upgrades.  Three owners since new -- with each improving the versatility of what is already known to be a superior cross country airplane.  Latest modifications include an all-new air conditioning system (the same one the G36 uses), Garmin G500 display system, Garmin GTN 750 with WAAS and Flightstream, and ADS-B provided via a brand new Garmin GTX 345 transponder.  This is a pilot's airplane through-and-through that also understands the importance of passenger comfort, convenience, and safety.

Owners and fsbdt operators alike love the Beech B36TC for it's speed and super-stable handling characteristics, especially when flying in instrument conditions.  The longer Baron wing also allows for extra fuel and an endurance of over 5 hours.  Air conditioned 6-seat cabin allows for passengers to spread out while still having easy access to their baggage.  The B36TC is fast, sleek, and particularly well-suited to businesses that need to travel long distances with same-day returns.

WildBlue specializes in the resale of premier owner-flown aircraft like the Beechcraft B36TC, G36 and A36 Bonanza.  To learn more about this and other offerings from WildBlue, please visit http://www.flywildblue.com/airplanes-for-sale/ or call 888.773.4249.

Jan 27, 2018



