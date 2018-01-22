News By Tag
Highly Upgraded Beech Bonanza B36TC New to Market
Fly long distances or over challenging terrain? Tired of driving?
Owners and fsbdt operators alike love the Beech B36TC for it's speed and super-stable handling characteristics, especially when flying in instrument conditions. The longer Baron wing also allows for extra fuel and an endurance of over 5 hours. Air conditioned 6-seat cabin allows for passengers to spread out while still having easy access to their baggage. The B36TC is fast, sleek, and particularly well-suited to businesses that need to travel long distances with same-day returns.
WildBlue specializes in the resale of premier owner-flown aircraft like the Beechcraft B36TC, G36 and A36 Bonanza. To learn more about this and other offerings from WildBlue, please visit http://www.flywildblue.com/
