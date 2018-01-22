Beacon Publishing Group has recently released "Journey of the Heart" written by author Richard Crystal and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!

Richard Crystal "Journey of the Heart"

-- Beacon Publishing Group has recently released "Journey of the Heart" written by author Richard Crystal and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!Remarkably moving and uplifting, Journey of the Heart is not only a primer on how people can mentally and emotionally prepare themselves for a life-saving, risky medical procedure, but a blueprint for all generations on navigating uncertainty, triumphing against odds, chasing and finding love, and living life to its fullest, with the backdrop of all that is Hollywood.At age 62, TV producer, writer, and brother of show business icon Billy Crystal, experiences chest pain while fsbdt playing golf and learns he needs an aortal valve replacement. Without the highly innovative and challenging surgery, he would die. Facing his own mortality, Richard successfully undergoes the surgery. During his days and nights of recovery in the hospital, he revisits his past and a flood of memories rush in, allowing him to rediscover the dramatic events that shaped his life. He uses his life-affirming memories to accelerate the healing process.Download your copy of "Journey of the Heart" written by author Richard Crystal and narrated by Doug Greene on Audible in the United States here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com