CPA CA CGA CMA PD Current Developments & Best Practices for CPAs PD Course, Seminar, Training

The CPA profession has evolved tremendously, especially in the last 15 years. This course covers the Best Practices in industry. Controllers, Accountants, Directors of Finance, Vice presidents and Business owners will gain new knowledge.
 
MONTREAL, Quebec - Jan. 28, 2018 - PRLog -- This seminar is for those who work in industry or public practice and are looking to gain knowledge in best practices affecting businesses today.

Topics covered:

• Month-End Financial Close Best Practices
• Budgeting and Forecasting Best Practices
• Expense Management Best Practices
• Best Practices to Manage Pricing and Cost Strategies
• Best Practices in Metrics and Benchmarking
• Treasury Management Best Practices
• Real-world Business Ethics fsbdt Using Current Events
• Business Continuity Management Best Practices
• Gain Productivity in a Fast-Paced World
• Best Practices for Resolving Conflicts
• Best Practices Applied to a Case Study of a Company Under Transformation

Leah Donti, CPA, CMA, MBA will be the instructor. She has 26 years of full time experience training professionals across North America. She is the author of all the courses she presents. She has received the AICPA Outstanding Seminar Leader Award for the last 8 years (2010 to 2017).

To learn more about the seminar, please visit:

http://www.advantagemontrealseminars.com/cpa-pd-schedule/montreal/

Contact
Advantage Montreal Seminars Inc.
Leah Donti
ldonti@advantagemontrealseminars.com
