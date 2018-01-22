News By Tag
Epiderma exclusively launches laser hair transplant treatment for the first time in South Bengal
Cosmetic surgeries have found a new dimension for the first time in South Bengal with Epiderma Laser Clinic. The clinic offers the best remedial procedures for all your hair and skin problems.
Since its inauguration, Epiderma Laser Clinic has been proven as a boon for the people fsbdt of South Bengal especially who are suffering from significant hair loss, alopecia, and bald patches. With the increasing level of pollution in the industrial region, inhabitants are suffering from various such hair conditions. To combat such hair problems Epiderma Laser clinic has emerged as the most reliable destination for the first time in South Bengal. The affected mass now doesn't need to visit other cities for such treatments as Epiderma is well equipped with highly advanced machines and sophisticated technologies that offer satisfactory results to the customers at an affordable price. The expert medical team at Epiderma consists of renowned plastic surgeons and well trained medical professionals who skilfully conduct critical surgeries with ease. Epiderma strictly keeps patients identity confidential. Epiderma Laser Clinic strives to be the most trusted cosmetological clinic that offers complete hair and skin care for the first time in South Bengal.
About Epiderma: Epiderma Laser clinic was founded by Mr. Apurba Mandal and co-owned by Mrs. Siuli Mandal. The clinic offers distinguished hair transplant in South Bengal for the first time backed up by a team of skilled medical professionals.
For more information visit us:http://epiderma.in/
Epiderma Laser Clinic
***@epiderma.in
