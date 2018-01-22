 
W.T.F. – Women Thriving Fearlessly Expo Debuts in Chicago Southland

Women's Expo Finally Answers The Cry In South Suburbs of Chicago
 
 
Erika Presenting Authors Small
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - Jan. 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Though she grew up in the city of Chicago proper, Erika Gilchrist announced that she is launching an expo for women in business in the south suburbs of Chicago. This decision was sparked by the longstanding dynamic of Chicago area events – those in the city don't like to travel to the suburbs and vice versa.  "It's frustrating to think that large events don't want to come to the south suburban market. Women in the south burbs have needs and money too," says Ms. Gilchrist.

The expo is set to take place at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, IL on Saturday, April 28th 2018 from 10:30am – 4:00pm CST. Despite being in its inaugural phase, the expo is coming out strong with a lineup of panelists that include industry leading women from the Chicago Cubs, Nike, WGN-TV, and Fiverr.com.  The expo focuses on solutions-based vendors and session speakers that specialize in supporting business ownership at all levels including start-ups. At ten dollars per ticket, the expo fsbdt over delivers on the price point.  "Women will walk in with challenges for their business and walk out with solutions," says Gilchrist. More information about the expo can be found at WTFexpo.com

Erika Gilchrist, award-winning speaker, author, and social entrepreneur, hosts numerous events throughout the year in the Chicagoland area. If you'd like more information about this event, or to schedule an interview with Erika Gilchrist, please call 866-443-6769 ext 2 or e-mail admin@theunstoppablewoman.net

Ms. Gilchrist is also available for last minute interviews to fill canceled guests slots. http://www.theunstoppablewoman.net/expo

Contact
Erika Gilchrist
***@theunstoppablewoman.net
End
Source:Women Thriving Fearlessly
Email:***@theunstoppablewoman.net Email Verified
Tags:Women, Business, Entrepreneurship
Industry:Event
Location:South Holland - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
