News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
W.T.F. – Women Thriving Fearlessly Expo Debuts in Chicago Southland
Women's Expo Finally Answers The Cry In South Suburbs of Chicago
The expo is set to take place at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, IL on Saturday, April 28th 2018 from 10:30am – 4:00pm CST. Despite being in its inaugural phase, the expo is coming out strong with a lineup of panelists that include industry leading women from the Chicago Cubs, Nike, WGN-TV, and Fiverr.com. The expo focuses on solutions-based vendors and session speakers that specialize in supporting business ownership at all levels including start-ups. At ten dollars per ticket, the expo fsbdt over delivers on the price point. "Women will walk in with challenges for their business and walk out with solutions," says Gilchrist. More information about the expo can be found at WTFexpo.com
Erika Gilchrist, award-winning speaker, author, and social entrepreneur, hosts numerous events throughout the year in the Chicagoland area. If you'd like more information about this event, or to schedule an interview with Erika Gilchrist, please call 866-443-6769 ext 2 or e-mail admin@theunstoppablewoman.net
Ms. Gilchrist is also available for last minute interviews to fill canceled guests slots. http://www.theunstoppablewoman.net/
Contact
Erika Gilchrist
***@theunstoppablewoman.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse