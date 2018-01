ASC Releases "Save Time/Money" Modules @ Acumatica Summit

Contact

Advanced Solutions & Consulting Co.

***@solutionsco.com Advanced Solutions & Consulting Co.

End

-- Advanced Solutions and Consulting, Co (ASC), will be participating in the Acumatica Summit 2018 at Nashville Tennessee from January 28 through February 2nd. ASC President, Jim Carroll, will be honored with the Acumatica MVP Award for the second consecutive year. The award will be presented by Acumatica CEO Jon Roskill at the Summit.Acumatica Summit is a yearly event organized to facilitate collaboration between partners and customers to accelerate cloud-based business success. Participants learn about the latest in Acumatica products and services and also receive product certifications. This is followed by a Summit training, educating the Acumatica community on the optimal utilization of the company's flagship ERP platform and other solutions. 2018 marks a special year as Acumatica turns 10!This year is equally exciting for ASC as it gears up to present a unique range of Acumatica value-added plug-ins aimed at enhancing productivity for Acumatica users. Savings in terms of money and time are the key value-propositions. Written in the Acumatica xRP platform, these plug-ins will be demonstrated at the Summit with a view to collaborate with the VAR community, working towards a common goal of customer success.. Appending Acumatica's integrated freight functionality, This ASC solution compares both rates and (actual vs posted) transit times from multiple carriers. It chooses the least cost method that satisfies the delivery promise made to the end customer. The distributor realizes maximum profit on freight services.This add-on seamlessly integrates third party warehouses (3PLs) with Acumatica ERP; i.e. 3party warehouses interact as an Acumatica warehouse. Sophisticated web services direct orders to the correct warehouse, maintain inventory count, confirm ship method/carrier and update both tracking information and accounting. The key benefit is "hands free" book-to-bill operations via ERP controls making virtual distribution a reality.This solution automatically integrates the Tax Jar database with Acumatica Sales and Invoices. ECommerce is supported. Tax Jar provides the most competitive pricing for capturing sales tax rates reducing fees paid by Distributors for the necessary service.This add-on augments Acumatica serialized inventory with a second serial number for every item. Internal, Acumatica generated serial numbers are automatically matched with Manufacturer Serial Numbers via scanning. Provides maximum controls for drop ships, fsbdt warehousing and especially returns providing Distributors "double entry" visibility to items throughout their lifecycle.This solution tracks customer credit card transactions within Acumatica and provides means toreconcile with related bank deposits. Dramatically reduces the man hours require to settle and reconcile credit card related orders, especially those sourced from web sites that support Amazon, PayPal, multiple credit card processors, etc.: This add-on creates BOMs and work orders for Acumatica to complete processes related to light assembly. Distributors can save money and manage product complexities and cost roll-ups within Acumatica ERP (where the Manufacturing Edition is overkill). This solution automatically creates purchase orders for raw material replenishment.Based in San Diego, Advanced Solutions and Consulting, Co. (ASC) ( http://www.clouderpsoftware.com/ ) has been in business since 1998 providing leading edge ERP solutions to the mid-market. ASC offers a wide range of services from business process reengineering and custom development to on-time ERP implementation and ongoing support. ASC is a founding member and leading Acumatica reseller. For more information visit Advanced Solutions Consulting or call (877) 590-4ERP or email us at sales@solutionsco.com Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Acumatica is a leader in cloud ERP innovation, serving mid-sized customers. The company prides itself on a unique user licensing model, offering a full suite of integrated business management solution such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform.