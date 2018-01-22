News By Tag
ASC Releases "Save Time/Money" Modules @ Acumatica Summit
Acumatica Summit is a yearly event organized to facilitate collaboration between partners and customers to accelerate cloud-based business success. Participants learn about the latest in Acumatica products and services and also receive product certifications. This is followed by a Summit training, educating the Acumatica community on the optimal utilization of the company's flagship ERP platform and other solutions. 2018 marks a special year as Acumatica turns 10!
This year is equally exciting for ASC as it gears up to present a unique range of Acumatica value-added plug-ins aimed at enhancing productivity for Acumatica users. Savings in terms of money and time are the key value-propositions. Written in the Acumatica xRP platform, these plug-ins will be demonstrated at the Summit with a view to collaborate with the VAR community, working towards a common goal of customer success.
ASC will demonstrate the following solutions for Acumatica Distribution, eCommerce and Financial applications:
1. Time & Transit. Appending Acumatica's integrated freight functionality, This ASC solution compares both rates and (actual vs posted) transit times from multiple carriers in real time. It chooses the least cost method that satisfies the delivery promise made to the end customer. The distributor realizes maximum profit on freight services.
2. Third Party Warehouse API: This add-on seamlessly integrates third party warehouses (3PLs) with Acumatica ERP; i.e. 3rd party warehouses interact as an Acumatica warehouse. Sophisticated web services direct orders to the correct warehouse, maintain inventory count, confirm ship method/carrier and update both tracking information and accounting. The key benefit is "hands free" book-to-bill operations via ERP controls making virtual distribution a reality.
3. Tax Jar Interface: This solution automatically integrates the Tax Jar database with Acumatica Sales and Invoices. ECommerce is supported. Tax Jar provides the most competitive pricing for capturing sales tax rates reducing fees paid by Distributors for the necessary service.
4. Dual Serial Number: This add-on augments Acumatica serialized inventory with a second serial number for every item. Internal, Acumatica generated serial numbers are automatically matched with Manufacturer Serial Numbers via scanning. Provides maximum controls for drop ships, fsbdt warehousing and especially returns providing Distributors "double entry" visibility to items throughout their lifecycle.
6. Light Manufacturing: This add-on creates BOMs and work orders for Acumatica to complete processes related to light assembly. Distributors can save money and manage product complexities and cost roll-ups within Acumatica ERP (where the Manufacturing Edition is overkill). This solution automatically creates purchase orders for raw material replenishment.
About Advanced Solutions and Consulting, Co. (ASC)
Based in San Diego, Advanced Solutions and Consulting, Co. (ASC) (http://www.clouderpsoftware.com/
About Acumatica
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Acumatica is a leader in cloud ERP innovation, serving mid-sized customers. The company prides itself on a unique user licensing model, offering a full suite of integrated business management solution such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform.
