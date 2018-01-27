 
GCC Exchange achieves another milestone – 500,000 Page Views on its Blog

Few years back, GCC Exchange launched its own blog to provide informative updates for its customers. They achieved a great milestone of reaching 500,000 blog views.
 
 
DIERA, UAE - Jan. 27, 2018 - PRLog -- GCC Exchange is extremely proud to announce 500,000-page views on its blog. Established few years back, the company decided to serve the audience much more than the products and services they offer. With the aim of leaving digital footprints behind the team began to manage the blog and now the blog has become a common hangout for readers across 175 Countries. GCC Exchange conveys its sincere thanks to all its blog readers whose comments appreciation, and support, have propelled us to achieve this milestone.

"Every achievement of milestone fuels us to achieve more. The fact that our blog has garnered 5 lac page views proves that people are reading what we publish on the blog. As an organization which has the capacity of influencing people, we understand that this is an intense responsibility. We are hoping to achieve more such magical figures in the coming time." quotes Mukesh Himatlal - General Manager at GCC Exchange''

It was a conscious call of not picking just on genre for the blog. In order to attract different readers, the blog is kept under a wider spectrum, right from travel, health, finance, lifestyle, entrepreneurs and start up. A great deal of time and efforts are being invested in order to keep the audience updated with the happening around the world. You can find anything and everything over the blog. These days blogs are very highly in demand because after all people want to read.

Right from regular posting on the blog to giving a readable content to the audience in the manner that they would want to read, we required a dedicated team. Soon the process of finding out interesting topics and curation of the content got streamlined. "It was indeed a moment of pride when we realized that our blog is being read worldwide, we ensured that the blog stays updated on regular basis with freshly brewed topics."- says Alex Fernandes- Manager - Digital Development & Communications at GCC Exchange.

GCC fsbdt Exchange is gearing up to become the best in remittance industry. No stone is left unturned in achieving that goal, whether it is the unbeatable quality of their services or their brand presence on the internet, their sole objective is to be the best and nothing else.

About GCC Exchange:

Known for providing prime solutions for money transfer, remittance and foreign exchange GCC Exchange has clients across the globe. Owing to the commitment the brand shows towards their work they constantly contend to serve the clients better than expectations. Established in 2005 GCC Exchange has come a long way and yet there is a lot to cover that the company believes in. Providing exceptionally well services with hassle free procedure and transparency has been the fundamental objective of GCC Exchange.

For more information log on to www.gccexchange.com | http://gccexchangeblog.com
Click to Share