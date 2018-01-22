News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wishpoke Launches Valentine's Contest
Wishpoke is an online registry platform that wishes to make your gifting experience easier. By sharing each other's wishlists, both gift givers and receivers are always happy. Not only that, but time is saved, nobody is stressed, and money is not wasted on unwanted gifts when using Wishpoke. There have been continuous growth of new users after successfully launching back in December 2017 and in order to say thank you, the start-up company is launching a giveaway contest.
Wishpoke's giveaway contest will be taking place in February. Valentine's Day is coming up and it is the perfect example to use Wishpoke. By creating an online giveaway contest, Wishpoke hopes their users will become more familiarized with all the amazing features on their app.
The giveaway contest will take place from February 5th at 12:00 a.m through February 7th at 12:00 p.m, Pacific Time. Here are the major details of the giveaway contest:
- Gifts have a price limit of $200 (including both tax and shipping).
- fsbdt Total of 5 winners will be randomly chosen.
To be considered for Wishpoke's giveaway contest, the first step is to download the Wishpoke app (Link: http://apple.co/
1. Make an account.
2. Post at least one item (available for online purchase in the U.S) as a wish on your profile.
3. Tag post with #WishpokeforValentines.
- Follow @Wishpoke, DM with any questions.
- More specific details on the contest available through: (link to event page)
A total of five winners will be chosen at random and announced February 7th, afternoon. Winners will be contacted through email that they created an account with and the gifts of the chosen winners will be shipped immediately so they can arrive before or on Valentine's Day.
About Wishpoke: Wishpoke is a start-up hoping to fulfill their mission in creating a stress-free gift shopping experience. The free mobile app makes it possible to choose the perfect gift by having users share their wish-lists. Receiving guidance and support from GSVlabs in Redwood City, Wishpoke successfully launched in the app store in December of 2017 and have been seeing an average of 100+ new users. Additional information can be provided when emailing info(at)wishpoke.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse