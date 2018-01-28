News By Tag
CRC Services, LLC inducted to CTL's Best of 2017 Hall of Fame and Voted Top 3 Best Expert Witness
Connecticut Law Tribune announces CRC Services, LLC in their Best of 2017 Hall of Fame
CRC Services, LLC is a vocational firm specializing in a wide array of vocational consulting, rehabilitation and advising services to governmental agencies, private business, insurance companies, the legal community and the general public. CRC Services provides highly specialized vocational consulting and rehabilitation services to meet the vocational and employment needs of disabled workers, veterans, employers, career changers and students entering their first career.
In response to rising litigation and alternative dispute resolution, CRC Services provides vocational expert witness fsbdt services on complex vocational issues pertaining to employability, lost wage analysis, labor market access, wage earning capacity, and vocational life care plans. They assist both plaintiff and defense counsel in workers compensation, personal injury including product liability, wrongful termination, divorce law, Social Security, private disability and ERISA appeals, educational law, and veteran law matters.
In receiving both of these prestigious honors from the Connecticut Law Tribune's Best of Survey, David Soja says, "We are very honored to be recognized by the Connecticut legal community and businesses. I am especially proud of our CRC team and the dedication they show in delivering the highest quality vocational services with the utmost professional integrity."
About CRC Services, LLC
CRC Services, LLC was founded in 1981 by David M. Soja, C.A.G.S., M.Ed., M.S., in Longmeadow, MA and now includes offices in CT, NY and CA with nationwide availability. Members of the Massachusetts Bar Association, Connecticut Bar Association, Chi Sigma Iota (CSI) - Counseling Academic and Professional Honor Society International, and the International Association of Rehabilitation Professionals (IARP),. Credentials include Certified Rehabilitation Counselor (CRC), Certified Case Manager (CCM), Certified Brain Injury Specialist (CBIS), Licensed Rehabilitation Counselor (LRC), Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), International Psychometric Evaluator Certification (IPEC) and Diplomate of the American Board of Vocational Experts (ABVE), among others. https://www.crcservicesllc.com
Source: Connecticut Law Tribune's "Best of 2017" issue on Oct. 30, 2017, pages 4 & 19.
Contact
David M. Soja, C.A.G.S., M.Ed., M.S.
CRC Services, LLC
david.soja@crc-
413-567-5871
