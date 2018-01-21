News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
You're invited to attend the Financial & Security Products Exhibitor Showcase in Atlanta Apr 27-28
Are you a bank, credit union or savings bank interested in the latest security technology and branch transformation trends in the financial industry? If you are, than this event is for you!
Interact with 50 of the industry's leading solutions providers from across the US
Connect with experts in the industry and discuss the benefits of new technology, equipment and branch transformation trends
Partner with dealers and distributors local to your area who service and install equipment
Where The Galleria at the Hilton Atlanta, 255 Courtland fsbdt Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
When
Friday, April 27 from 6PM – 8PM
Evening Reception in the exhibit hall featuring food and beverages
Saturday, April 28 from 9AM – 3:30PM
Main Trade Show event. Meet and talk with manufacturers and distributors from across the US. Registration includes a boxed lunch at noon followed by a hospitality bar at 1:30PM. Booth prizes, cash and Waterford crystal raffle begin at 2:30PM.
Registration Registration:
Contact Executive Director, BJ Hanson at bj@fspa1.com or call 919-648-0664 for more information. www.fspa1.com
Contact
BJ Hanson
Executive Director
***@fspa1.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse