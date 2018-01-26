News By Tag
Chicago Chop House Valentine's Day Menu Helps Feed The Hungry
Partnership with Catholic Charities gives all Valentine's Day dinner guests the opportunity to share their love by supporting Chicago's hungry with its "Charity Chop" program
Reservations are available from 5:00pm – 9:00pm and live piano music is featured throughout dinner. To participate in the Valentine's Day program, mention "Charity Chop" when making a reservation from February 12 – February 18. The proceeds from each steak order will help feed fsbdt five people through Catholic Charities. Chicago Chop House will be at Catholic Charities on February 15 to help feed the hungry.
WHERE: Chicago Chop House, 60 W. Ontario St., Chicago, IL
RESERVATIONS:
About Chicago Chop House
The 32-year-old steakhouse in the heart of River North is Irish owned again. Industry veteran, Matthew McCahill, is giving the interior and exterior a refresh, starting with the Chicago Chop House dinner menu. The new menu and wine list, launched on January 1, 2018, brings back reasonable pricing in a friendly, authentic Chicago neighborhood environment. Menu highlights include the legendary 64-ounce porterhouse, 18-ounce bone-in Kansas City strip and the whopping 32-ounce lobster.
In this 120-year-old Victorian brownstone, the history of Chicago is on every wall - featuring iconic Chicago sports, entertainment and political icon, including a picture of every Chicago mayor (not even City Hall can boast that honor!). At Chicago Chop House, guests can enjoy the live piano bar, relax in the beautiful, tufted-leather speakeasy dining room, or grab a coveted seat in the Victorian-inspired dining garden opening this spring. Visit http://chicagochophouse.com
Media Contact
Natalie Boscia
natalie@wkprchicago.com
773-317-1088
