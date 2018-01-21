News By Tag
Sixth Annual Paws FUR Pink® Dog Friendly Run/Walk Benefits Susan G. Komen Orange County
Event highlights include yoga in the park, pet costume contest and the Paws FUR Pink Awards
"It's an honor to be chosen for the sixth year as a charity partner of Paws FUR Pink," said Lisa Wolter, executive director of Komen Orange County. "Every day in Orange County, five women are diagnosed with breast cancer and one dies from the disease. The funds raised at Paws Fur Pink are critical to save both human and canine lives." Since the event's inception, close to $50,000 has been raised, the equivalent of 400 mammograms.
Partial proceeds from Paws FUR Pink® will benefit Susan G. Komen Orange County to support breast health education, services and research, as well as The National Canine Cancer Foundation. Five percent of the net proceeds from the pledge money raised and a $5 donation per 5K and 1-Mile will be allocated post-event to the charity of the participant's choice.
"We, at Book That Event, place an emphasis on women's health and wellness and understand that cancer affects not only our daughters, sisters, friends and mothers, but the pets in our lives as well. We created an event that includes dogs because we understand how the love from our pets can make us feel better," said Lisa Scolman, co-founder of Paws FUR Pink. "We're dedicated to supporting organizations that provide the necessary research, treatment, care, hope and inspiration to those affected by cancer."
Whether participants are walking to celebrate their own survival, in honor of another survivor or in memory of someone who lost their battle, each runner/walker can expect a memorable, fun-filled morning. The event features:
· Hearty Hound 5K Fun Run/Walk
· Dawdling Doodle 1-Mile Walk
· FURever Yours Expo w/Yoga in the Park and pet demonstrations
· fsbdt PAWsitively Pink Costume Contest
· Each participant will receive a custom Paws FUR Pink branded participation t-shirt, wine glass, doggy frisbee and sunglasses.
SCHEDULE/LOCATION:
All events on Sunday start/finish at Irvine Regional Park, 1 Irvine Park Road, Orange, CA 92869.
7:00 a.m. – Registration & Packet Pick Up Opens
7:00 a.m. – FURever Yours Expo Opens
8:30 a.m. – Hearty Hound 5K Run/Walk Starts
9:00 a.m. – Dawdling Doodle 1-Mile Walk
9:50 a.m. – PAWsitively Pink Costume Contest
10:00 a.m. – Paws FUR Pink® Awards
Registration fees range from $15 to $48. For more information and to register for Paws FUR Pink®, please visit http://PawsFURPink.com or send an email to info@bookthatevent.com.
# # #
About the Organizers: Book That Event, LLC
Book That Event, LLC (BTE) a Southern California based full-service event management/marketing and logistics company specializing in strategizing with clients to bring participants to charitable events, sporting events (run/walks, surfing, tournaments, adventure, pet and paddleboard)
About Susan G. Komen® and Komen Orange County
Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Komen was founded in 1982 by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. Komen Orange County is working to better the lives of those that face breast cancer in the local community. Through events like the Komen Orange County Race for the Cure®, Komen Orange County has invested more than $40 million in community breast health programs and has helped contribute to the more than $920 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 714-957-9157 or visit komenoc.org.
About the National Canine Cancer Foundation (NCCF)
The National Canine Cancer Foundation is a nationwide, contribution funded, 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation dedicated to eliminating Cancer as a major health issue in dogs by funding grants directly to Cancer researchers who are working to save lives, find cures, better treatments and accurate, cost effective diagnostic methods in dealing with canine Cancer. The purpose of the Foundation's Research Grant Program is to encourage and provide grant support for basic, pre-clinical and clinical research in high impact and innovative cancer research, which is intended to develop innovative approaches to a cure, treatment, diagnosis or prevention of cancers in dogs. The program fosters collaboration between basic and clinical scientists with the intent of enhancing the transfer of basic research findings to clinical usefulness.
