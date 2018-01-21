News By Tag
Beyond Capital Continues To Add To Growing Portfolio With Farmers Pride
"We are inspired by the smallholder farmers that work tirelessly, often over 12 hours per day, in order to earn a better livelihood", explained Eva Yazhari, CEO of Beyond Capital. "Farmers Pride is instrumental in removing the key barriers that limit the success of smallholder farmers and we are proud to be an investor in the company."
Founded in October 2015, Farmers Pride has rapidly scaled to reach approximately 2,000 smallholder farmers through four franchised and owned outlets. Farmers Pride outlets are in marginalized regions where farmers and agro-dealers have limited access to quality inputs, farmers own an average of less than three acres, and spend about $4 per month on agricultural inputs. Farmers Pride's timely provision of quality inputs is a key driver for successful cropping seasons and increased incomes for smallholder farmers. Through its farmer-friendly store layout and ongoing farmer education initiatives, Farmers Pride increases the uptake of quality approved products.
Beyond Capital's initial $10,000 matched investment will be disbursed fsbdt in tranches designed to support the expansion of the franchise network. Farmers Pride aims to expand to 14 franchised outlets impacting 7,000+ farmers over the next year. The Company also receives support from Kenya Markets Trust to promote farmer education and training in villages across Eastern Kenya.
Farmers Pride aims to transform its agro-dealer partners into professionally run businesses and leverage its network of franchises and company-owned stores to create a recognizable brand relevant to farmers and consumers.
ABOUT: Beyond Capital Fund
Beyond Capital is an impact investment fund that invests in for-profit social enterprises throughout India and East Africa. We invest in businesses that are focused on greater access to health care, water, sanitation and energy, as well as food security and financial inclusion, which can increase the quality of life and standard of living for consumers at the bottom of the pyramid. Though we seek market rate financial returns, Beyond Capital is structured as a non-profit, which permits us to emphasize fidelity to our social mission alongside our financial mandate.
For more information, visit: http://www.beyondcapitalfund.org/
Beyond Capital Fund, Beyond Capital, impact investing, social enterprise, Eva Helene Foust Yazhari, Farmers Pride, Kenya, Nairobi, social entrepreneur, social innovation, innovation, Bottom of the Pyramid, East Africa, smallholder farmers, agriculture
