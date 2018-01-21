News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PPI Group Partners with LAB.Ventures and the Future of Travel Summit
The Future of Travel Summit brings together a collective of industry leaders and innovative startups seeking to expand and develop technology in the travel industry. The lineup of speakers and panel discussions include executives from JetBlue Ventures, Boeing Ventures, Hilton, Marriott, Ritz Carlton Yacht, HitlistApp Hertz, Amadeus, TNOOZ, and many more.
One of the event's main highlights is a Startup Pitch Competition with established tech-travel startups. Winners of the competition will be given the opportunity to present their travel technology on stage at Seatrade in March, the cruise industry's leading trade show.
"With the evolution of travel, PPI Group prides itself on being at the forefront of travel technology and digital marketing," said Bill Panoff, president and CEO. "The LAB Miami is a creative campus for entrepreneurs and innovators, which is why PPI Group is thrilled to join the Future of Travel Summit and help to stimulate that source of growth."
"When we started LAB Ventures our idea was always to try to build a bridge between corporations looking for external sources of innovation and startups looking for customers. This event brings together in one place some of the most innovative TravelTech Startups with the world's leading travel brands," said The LAB's Tigre Wenrich.
About PPI Group
PPI Group is a multimedia company that specializes in digital marketing, custom publishing, video production, fsbdt and onboard and shore side programs for the cruise, travel, and hospitality industries. The company's flagship consumer cruise publication, Porthole Cruise Magazine, which celebrates 22 years in 2018, is published bi-monthly and available worldwide via newsstands and by both print and digital subscriptions. To learn more, visit PPIGroup.com (http://www.ppigroup.com/
About the LAB Miami
In 2012, the founding members of the LAB Miami (https://www.thelabmiami.com/
Media Contact
PPI Group
***@ppigroup.com
(954) 377-7777
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse