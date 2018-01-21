 
Industry News





January 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
27262524232221

PPI Group Partners with LAB.Ventures and the Future of Travel Summit

 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Jan. 26, 2018 - PRLog -- PPI Group, a travel industry leader in digital marketing and custom publishing, has partnered with LAB.Ventures in their upcoming event, the Future of Travel Summit. The event will be held at the Lightbox & The LAB Miami in the city's trendy Wynwood Art District, February 12, 2018.

The Future of Travel Summit brings together a collective of industry leaders and innovative startups seeking to expand and develop technology in the travel industry. The lineup of speakers and panel discussions include executives from JetBlue Ventures, Boeing Ventures, Hilton, Marriott, Ritz Carlton Yacht, HitlistApp Hertz, Amadeus, TNOOZ, and many more.

One of the event's main highlights is a Startup Pitch Competition with established tech-travel startups. Winners of the competition will be given the opportunity to present their travel technology on stage at Seatrade in March, the cruise industry's leading trade show.

"With the evolution of travel, PPI Group prides itself on being at the forefront of travel technology and digital marketing," said Bill Panoff, president and CEO. "The LAB Miami is a creative campus for entrepreneurs and innovators, which is why PPI Group is thrilled to join the Future of Travel Summit and help to stimulate that source of growth."

"When we started LAB Ventures our idea was always to try to build a bridge between corporations looking for external sources of innovation and startups looking for customers. This event brings together in one place some of the most innovative TravelTech Startups with the world's leading travel brands," said The LAB's Tigre Wenrich.

About PPI Group
PPI Group is a multimedia company that specializes in digital marketing, custom publishing, video production, fsbdt and onboard and shore side programs for the cruise, travel, and hospitality industries. The company's flagship consumer cruise publication, Porthole Cruise Magazine, which celebrates 22 years in 2018, is published bi-monthly and available worldwide via newsstands and by both print and digital subscriptions. To learn more, visit PPIGroup.com (http://www.ppigroup.com/).

About the LAB Miami

In 2012, the founding members of the LAB Miami (https://www.thelabmiami.com/) teamed up with the Knight Foundation and a group of angel investors to convert a 10,000-square-foot warehouse into a shared office space and event venue. Since then, a growing number of Miami's brightest and most forward-thinking entrepreneurial minds have converged here to share their ideas, learn from one another, and build amazing companies and projects. LAB.Ventures was launched in 2017 to build innovative new digital companies, and to help established corporations innovate and connect to the start-up community.

Media Contact
PPI Group
***@ppigroup.com
(954) 377-7777
Source:LAB.Ventures
Email:***@ppigroup.com Email Verified
