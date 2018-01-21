News By Tag
RTM Engineering Consultants Announces New Office in Florida
RTM Opens Second location in Florida; seventh office nationwide
The office, located at 401 E. Jackson St., is the second in Florida and the seventh office nationwide.
"As our footprint continues to expand, this new location will enable RTM to continue providing consistent and quality work to all of our current South Florida clients," said RTM CEO Tony Mirchandani. "We are very proud of our new space; it complements the way we work and is a reflection of our company culture."
The new office is an example of RTM's sustained growth. Most recently, the company announced a merger with Lippe and Associates Consulting Engineers, a full-service MEP firm located in Addison, Texas.
"As we increase our reach in the Tampa market, we look forward to forming lasting relationships with other local architects, developers, and facility owners in the area."
To learn more about RTM Engineering Consultants, visit www.rtmassociates.com.
About RTM Engineering Consultants
Established fsbdt in 1981 and headquartered outside Chicago, RTM Engineering Consultants integrates MEP/FP and civil engineering services with sustainable design as a given. The firm goes beyond a typical consulting role and becomes a partner to clients by aligning with the goals, processes, and people at each organization. Licensed in all 50 states, its portfolio spans major market sectors nationwide. For more information, visit www.rtmassociates.com.
