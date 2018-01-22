News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mindful Moving Services, Now Offering Senior Moving And Retirement Moving Florida's Treasure Coast
Mindful Moving Services is a licensed and insured professional packing and moving company, located in Stuart Florida. They are a family owned business offering residential, commercial, office and specializing in senior moving. Mindful Moving Services has been helping seniors in relocating with a complete pack-up and move service for over 10 years. They feel fsbdt that seniors are a very special group of people and deserve only the best in service and discount pricing. Rest assured from the time you call them all of the way through packing and moving, Mindful Moving Service will work their very best to make the experience professional, safe and painless. Please contact Nicholas Gallant at 772-249-920 to set your move. For a limited time, all seniors who are moving with Mindful Moving Services will receive a 25% discount!
Senior Moving Service (http://mindfulmovingservices.com/
Media Contact
Nick Gallant
Mindful Moving Services
mindfulmovingservices@
(772) 249-9820
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse