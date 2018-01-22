 
News By Tag
* Moving Service
* Senior Moving Service
* Stuart Moving Service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Stuart
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
28272625242322


Mindful Moving Services, Now Offering Senior Moving And Retirement Moving Florida's Treasure Coast

 
 
Senior Moving Specialist
Senior Moving Specialist
STUART, Fla. - Jan. 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Mindful Moving Services is dedicated to our senior community, offering complete senior, retirement moving services. We think of Seniors as one of our most valued clientele and will take special care moving these important people.

Mindful Moving Services is a licensed and insured professional packing and moving company, located in Stuart Florida. They are a family owned business offering residential, commercial, office and specializing in senior moving. Mindful Moving Services has been helping seniors in relocating with a complete pack-up and move service for over 10 years. They feel fsbdt that seniors are a very special group of people and deserve only the best in service and discount pricing. Rest assured from the time you call them all of the way through packing and moving, Mindful Moving Service will work their very best to make the experience professional, safe and painless. Please contact Nicholas Gallant at 772-249-920 ‪to set your move. For a limited time, all seniors who are moving with Mindful Moving Services will receive a 25% discount!

Senior Moving Service (http://mindfulmovingservices.com/) Stuart Florida.

Media Contact
Nick Gallant
Mindful Moving Services
mindfulmovingservices@yahoo.com
(772) 249-9820‬
End
Source:Mindful Moving Services
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Moving Service, Senior Moving Service, Stuart Moving Service
Industry:Home
Location:Stuart - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brainstorm Web Designs PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share