January 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
27262524232221

Mirella's House Launches a White Over the Door Shoe Organizer for Large Shoes -- Again

They Tested the Demand and these Shoe Storage Items Sold Out Right Away
 
 
MARIETTA, Ga. - Jan. 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Mirella's House  is a Georgia company that sells shoe organizers to organize homes using Amazon for fulfillment of orders.

Last year, they introduced an over the door shoe organizer for men's shoes size 16+ and have gotten lots of favorable comments from their Amazon customers.

Samuel Whitfield, the customer service spokesman for the firm says, "Not to brag too much, but our customers love this product. It gets a lot of favorable reviews. Some of our customers said they wanted a shoe organizer designed to hold wider shoes, large sneakers and hiking boots. We listened, and our over-the-door shoe organizer for large shoes was born."

Customers were interested in a new color and before the 2017 Holidays, Mirella's House decided to test out a white variation. Only a small number of the organizer were produced to test the demand, and these new white large pocket shoe organizers flew off the shelves and sold out before Christmas. More were manufactured and these are now available again on Amazon, much to the delight of people with EEE shoes who like the new color.

For the bison brown listing visit http://www.amazon.com/Mirellas-House-ORGANIZER-Organizer-... fsbdt for details. Their white shoe rack can be found here: http://www.amazon.com/Mirellas-House-ORGANIZER-Sneaker-Or....

Mirella's House's website is http:/mirellashouse.com.

Vanessa Langdon (Media Representative)
pr@mirellashouse.com
770-659-2005
Source:Mirella's House
Email:***@mirellashouse.com Email Verified
