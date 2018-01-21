Josh Reddick Speaks at Bethesda Academy

-- Major League Baseball's Josh Reddick, Houston Astros' Right-Fielder, presented "Pitching Success" to Bethesda Academy Students on Tuesday, Jan. 23.Reddick was born in Savannah and attended South Effingham High School in Guyton. He previously played for the Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers. Reddick won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2012 while playing for the Oakland Athletics.He spoke to students during Bethesda's Chapel time. Reddick spoke about hard work and dedication being his key to success, in spite of people telling him he could not make it as a pro-baseball athlete. For more information on Bethesda Academy, visit www.bethesdaacademy.org or call 912.644.4376.ABOUT BETHESDA ACADEMY:Founded in 1740, Bethesda Academy is the oldest child-care institution in the United States. fsbdt Now it is a private boarding and day school for young men in grades six through twelve and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The 650-acre campus features a variety of athletic teams, a wildlife management and organic farming program and STEM curriculum. Through its "Lead The Way" initiative, students have access to exclusive integrated learning and leadership opportunities. For more information, visit www.bethesdaacademy.org or call 912.644.4376.MEDIA CONTACTCynthia WrightCarriage Trade Public Relations®Cecilia Russo Marketingcynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com912.856.9075