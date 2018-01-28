News By Tag
Lennar's Fernwood Grand Opens February 10 in Vancouver
"We are so excited to present these beautiful and professionally-
Fernwood presents homeshoppers with a collection of six distinctive floorplans. Priced starting from the upper $300,000s, these homes range in size from approximately 1,574 to 2,634 square feet. These single-family residences showcase Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ fsbdt home design which offers built-in wireless access points for strong internet coverage in every room.
Additionally, Lennar has elevated their signature Everything's Included® package to now offer the latest in home automation products and technology at no additional cost.These include the standard features Lennar is known for, such as stainless steel GE® appliances, granite kitchen countertops and air conditioning, along with integrated home automation products and technology. Homeowners can manage lights, front door locks, music, movies and more — remotely from any smart device or using voice control with Amazon Alexa.
The event will take place at the Fernwood Welcome Home Center, located at 4810 109th Street in Vancouver. Visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
