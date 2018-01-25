News By Tag
Pre-Grammy Rising Producer & Songwriter Lounge Inside the World Famous "Music Building"
Rising super producer energizes the emerging music community in a semi-private event; ZayBans has received production credits for Rich Homie Quon, Yung Thug, TK-N-Cash and Eric Bellinger
Rising super producer, ZayBans and artist/producer, Kudo will host an intimate, semi-private music producer and songwriter lounge among the weekend's star-studded, red carpet events. However, this event will be a change of pace from all of the action.
Outside of The 60th Annual Grammy Awards are a number of emerging musicians from around the world waiting for the opportunity to be noticed and their sound heard. As young and emerging talent, ZayBans and Kudo are excited to celebrate other producers and songwriters, of all genres, and offer them an opportunity fsbdt to share their music among their peers. For Kudo, this weekend is about collaborating and building quality relationships. He encourages young producers to come out and network.
"Some people don't get a chance to get actual feedback or connections from people that care about what they are doing. This is a good opportunity for emerging producers to come together and make good music. I think just being in that kind of atmosphere will boost your confidence,"
After attending Grammy Weekend 2017 in Los Angeles, ZayBans wants to engage other up and coming artists as many of his mentors have done for him which has landed him several notable production credits.
"We just want to focus on the music because when the lights and cameras are gone, you still don't have a hit number one record. As upcoming producers in the game, we should be able to showcase our sound. We should be able to express ourselves - we are a whole new wave," says ZayBans.
To date, ZayBans has been attributed production credits for Quavo ft Gucci Mane & Tyga "Show You Right", Rich Homie Quan "Keep Me From Round", Eric Bellinger "West Coast", TK-N-Cash ft. Yung Thug "Money on Money" among others and is currently working on a single with Chanel West Coast.
Please submit all media inquiries to LaWanda at LaWanda@independentlypr.com by 10:00am on Sunday, January 28. More information about this event can be found on EventBrite at https://producerandsongwriterlounge.eventbrite.com
