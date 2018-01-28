Restoring the Years Global Ministries Presents 8th Annual Men's Summit Hosted by Pastor Nick Trav

Flyer

-- Restoring the Years Global Ministries (RTYGM) Men's Ministry is back with another outstanding, unforgettable men's summit. This year's theme is "What Is Man?" This year is the church's 8th Annual Men's summit and expected to be the biggest.RTYGM's men's ministry aims to deliver the most powerful approach to building brotherhood and aide in raising up great men of God. "Expect the unexpected. It's not your ordinary summit that you're used to seeing. Men should come because we address what people are afraid to," says summit creator and host Pastor Nick Travitt. The summit will feature a full day of well-being of men ages 16 and up who are ready to step into the ultimate calling of "What is Man?"Past event attendees express their appreciation for Pastor Nick's men's summit and look forward to what is to come. "I believe men should come because this summit makes you come face to face with real issues and transform your thinking from what men say to what God says," Brother Ced Tillis of Chicago, IL. "Pastor Nick's fsbdt summit is by far the most impactful, empowering men's summit I've attended. I'll never be the same," Juan'ya Gaskin of Douglas GA. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast and lunch provided. Tickets can be purchased online for $10 at www.restoringtheyears.org.RTYGM 8th Annual Men's SummitSaturday February 24th, 2018 9a.m.-3p.m. EST.Restoring The Years Global Ministries 1000 Cobb Parkway N. Ste. C Marietta, GA 30062Restoring the Years Global Ministries is a non-denominational church committed to developing a multi-ethnic mass of people who will impact the world with Kingdom living. Under the leadership of Dr. Rhonda Travitt and Pastor Nick Travitt, RTYGM serves as a lifeline for the body of Christ by renewing their mind to the Word of God, bringing balance in their spirit, soul and body. Restoring the Years Global Ministries is located 1000 Cobb Parkway N. Ste. C Marietta, GA 30062.Native of Atlanta, Georgia Pastor Nick Travitt serves as Pastor at Restoring the Years Global Ministries alongside his wife, Dr. Rhonda Travitt. Pastor Nick Travitt is a diligent student of the Word of God, which is more than evident when he preaches and teaches with precision, clarity and power. Life Coach, Radio Personality, Mentor and Pastor, Pastor Nick Travitt is additionally an active board member of Music Foundation of America. Pastor Nick Travitt holds a Bachelors of Science in Pastoral Ministries and received and Honorary Doctorate of Divinity. Pastor Nick Travitt's mission is to lead and develop faithful believers into becoming a powerful force for the glory of Almighty God.