Lennar Releases Blackstone's Next Gen® Model Home for Sale

-- Lennar released their model home from The Enclave at Blackstone for sale, The Mahogany plan, a Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. This new home comes with signature Everything's Included® features and a myriad of designer upgrades, such as custom lighting, flooring and wall treatments. This turn-key home is a great opportunity to purchase a new multigenerational home. All you have to do is move-in!"Our Next Gen® home designs to continue to be some of our most popular across many of our communities,"said Michelle Velky, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "This highly-upgraded model home comes with great added value. We're also excited to open a new model at The Orchard community and have a variety of Next Gen® home designs available in different communities across Sacramento."The Mahogany plan at The Enclave at Blackstone offers 3,529 square feet of space that provides four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, a downstairs office, indoor-outdoor California room, upstairs loft fsbdt and three-bay split garage in total! The luxurious master suite features a large private balcony, spacious master bathroom and expansive walk-in closet. The Next Gen® suite, a feature included every Next Gen® home design, comes with its own private entrance, bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchenette. In The Mahogany plan it also features its own private one-bay garage!Lennar first created their line of Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® designs in 2011 as a direct response to the increase in multigenerational households across the nation. Usually defined as three generations or more living together under one roof, it's estimated that approximately 20% of American households are made of multigenerational families.Homeshoppers in the area will be able to find Next Gen® homes in 12 different Lennar communities across the cities of El Dorado Hills, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento and Woodland. Multiple designs are available, including single and two-story layouts, with home sizes that range from approximately 2,935 to 4,245 square feet of living space and prices starting from the mid $500,000s.Tour this model home at The Enclave by visiting the Welcome Home Center, located at 422 Orange Blossom Court in El Dorado Hills. Learn more information on Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® by calling 916-905-1613 or visiting www.lennar.com/ nextgen or www.lennar.com/ sacramento With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.