Lennar Releases Blackstone's Next Gen® Model Home for Sale
Highly upgraded model home released; multigenerational homes now selling across Greater Sacramento
"Our Next Gen® home designs to continue to be some of our most popular across many of our communities,"
The Mahogany plan at The Enclave at Blackstone offers 3,529 square feet of space that provides four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, a downstairs office, indoor-outdoor California room, upstairs loft fsbdt and three-bay split garage in total! The luxurious master suite features a large private balcony, spacious master bathroom and expansive walk-in closet. The Next Gen® suite, a feature included every Next Gen® home design, comes with its own private entrance, bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchenette. In The Mahogany plan it also features its own private one-bay garage!
Lennar first created their line of Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® designs in 2011 as a direct response to the increase in multigenerational households across the nation. Usually defined as three generations or more living together under one roof, it's estimated that approximately 20% of American households are made of multigenerational families.
Homeshoppers in the area will be able to find Next Gen® homes in 12 different Lennar communities across the cities of El Dorado Hills, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento and Woodland. Multiple designs are available, including single and two-story layouts, with home sizes that range from approximately 2,935 to 4,245 square feet of living space and prices starting from the mid $500,000s.
Tour this model home at The Enclave by visiting the Welcome Home Center, located at 422 Orange Blossom Court in El Dorado Hills. Learn more information on Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® by calling 916-905-1613 or visiting www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
949-283-0202
