New Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Townhomes Now Selling at Lennar's Element
"We are so excited to be offering new homes for sale in Oakland in an area that's been growing in popularity and is in close proximity to BART for commuters," said Morgan Sterling, Marketing Manager for Lennar Bay Area. "In addition to a great location, these new homes come with high-end Everything's Included® features and upgrades, including the latest in home automation technology all at no additional cost!"
Home sizes at Element range from approximately 1,461 to 1,955 square feet, and offer two to four bedrooms and two and one-half to three and one-half bathrooms. These multi-story residences boast open-concept living spaces, luxurious master suites, beautiful kitchens, one-bay garages and upper decks per plan.
Every new home comes outfitted with valuable Everything's Included® features and showcases Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ fsbdt home designs. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite or quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry and more come included as standard — along with the latest home automation products and technology from today's most trusted brands.
Homeowners will enjoy integrated control of lights, temperature, front door locks and monitoring, music, movies and more, remotely from any smart device or with voice control from Amazon Alexa. These products come with set-up, activation and support from Amazon employees for a seamless transition into a truly connected living experience. Lennar is also the first homebuilder to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs, which feature built-in wireless access points for strong internet coverage in every room.
Element's ideal location is set only six blocks away from Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), which gives city commuters an easy alternative to sitting in traffic on the Bay Bridge. Element's West Oakland location sits on the border of Emeryville and Berkeley allowing residents to take advantage Emeryville's free bus system and local nearby attractions, such as Public Market and Bay Street mall. It's also close to Pixar studios, a major employer in the area.
Element is located on 41st Street and Adeline Street. Interested homebuyers should contact a New Home Consultant by calling 888-216-2330 or visiting www.lennar.com for more information.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
949-283-0202
