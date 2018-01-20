Eddy Wins HHHBA 'Dragon's Den' Competition

Canadian leak detection leader awarded by Hamilton-Halton Home Builder Association

-- Eddy, the award-winning manufacturer of intelligent water monitoring and leak detection systems, recently added another accolade to its name: HHHBA 2018 Dragon's Den winner.The Hamilton-Halton Home Builders Association provides support, guidance, resources, and advocacy to home building professionals in Hamilton and Halton regions in Ontario. Their January meeting included something a little different on the agenda: a dragon's den style competition with three finalists pitching for three minutes to three industry judges.Sue Cerilli, Director of New Construction and Development presented Eddy's Solution – Internet of Things (IoT) protection for a home's biggest risk. "The reality is that water is our biggest risk. In Canada, water damage accounts for nearly 50% of all property claims. Each fsbdt year in North America alone, billions are incurred in water damages by property owners," explained Sue. "Builders need to consider the wellbeing of their entire properties - a leak does not just affect one homeowner, but has the potential to cause millions in damages in multi-dwelling unit buildings."The Dragon judges were HHHBA members and builders Brandon Campbell of Starward Homes, Robert Molinaro of Molinaro Group, and Raymond Zenkovich of Winzen Homes, who received pitches from suppliers on innovative products and services for the building community.Eddy Home's suite of products is a comprehensive smart water monitoring solution that tracks water usage and ambient conditions in a multi-dwelling building or single dwelling home. The technology immediately alerts users when issues arise, and offers both remote and automatic shutoff capabilities."It's an honour to be the 2018 HHHBA competition winner," commented Venky Weylagro, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Smart home automation is the future, and this award serves as further validation of Eddy's technology and solution for builders – whether commercial or residential."