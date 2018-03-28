News By Tag
United States Proton Therapy Market : Analysis and Forecasts by Services and Vertical
United States Proton Therapy Market (Patients by 14 Cancer Types, Reimbursement Policy & Persons Treated at Centers)
United States proton therapy market has potential to surpass US$ 16 Billion by the end of 2024. In current outlook United States captures more than 40 percent of Proton Beam Therapy Facility worldwide. The growth of proton therapy center in United States is substantial and the number of new advanced proton therapy center would be launched in forecast time-frame. In United States, almost 14 centers are in development phase (either under-construction or planning phase) will further boost the market of proton therapy.
By 14 Cancer Types - United States Proton Therapy Market & Patients
In this report, we have done comprehensive analysis of proton therapy market and proton therapy patient numbers by 14 cancer/tumor types to understand which cancer type has more or less inclination towards proton therapy technology. In proton therapy, the frequency of patients is much higher in prostate cancer followed by pediatric cancer because of its compatibility and survival rate. The report covers 14 cancer types as follows: Central Nervous System Tumors, Lung Cancer, Pituitary Neoplasms Cancer, Pediatric Cancer Cases (Up to Age 18), Base of Skull / Axial Skeleton Cancer, Urinary Tract Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer, Intraocular Melanomas Cancer, Retroperitoneal Sarcoma Cancer, Breast Cancer, Female Pelvic Organs Cancer, Prostate Cancer & Other Cancer.
Annually Treated Patient Database by Proton Therapy Center in United States
In this report, we have covered the number of proton therapy patients treated by each proton therapy center since their inception and till 2017 on annual basis. According to Our search findings, proton therapy center in United States efficiently manage the patients. Moreover they are also expanding their capacity, improving technical skills and changing minor technology for the treatment of more people simultaneously
United States Reimbursement Policy regarding Proton Beam Therapy
In this report, we have done complete assessment on United States proton therapy reimbursement policies. We have divided the reimbursement policy into two sections; by patients and by manufacturer, stakeholder and institutions.
United States Proton Therapy Market, Patients by 14 Cancer Types (Central Nervous System Tumors, Intraocular Melanomas Cancer, Pituitary Neoplasms Cancer, Base of Skull / Axial Skeleton Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Lung Cancer, Retroperitoneal Sarcoma Cancer, Pediatric Cancer Cases (Up to Age 18), Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer, Urinary Tract Cancer, Female Pelvic Organs Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer & Other Cancer) Reimbursement Policies & Persons Treated at Centers is a report published by Renub Research. In this report we have studied the market in two parts a) Actual Market and b) Potential Market. The report also talks about list of all operational and future Proton Therapy centers; Economics of proton therapy including reimbursement policies. Proton Therapy revenues from 3 companies (IBA, Varian Medical Systems, Elekta) has also been studied in the report.
a) Actual Market is the current market which is already present
b) Potential Market is the market which can be achieved; but it has yet not been achieved due to demand and supply gap. At present only a few proton therapy centers are available that can treat a limited number of patients each year.
United States Proton Therapy Market has been analyzed from 6 View Points (2009 – 2024)
• Actual Market & Forecast
• Potential Market & Forecast
• By 14 Cancer Types – USA Proton Therapy Market
• Patient Numbers & Forecast
• Potential Patient Numbers & Forecast
• By 14 Cancer Types– USA Proton Therapy Patient Numbers
Cancer Types – Proton Therapy Market & Patient Numbers
• Central Nervous System Tumors
• Intraocular Melanomas Cancer
• Pituitary Neoplasms Cancer
• Base of Skull / Axial Skeleton Cancer
• Head and Neck Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Retroperitoneal Sarcoma Cancer
• Pediatric Cancer Cases (Up to Age 18)
• Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer
• Urinary Tract Cancer
• By Female Pelvic Organs Cancer
• Prostate Cancer
• Breast Cancer
• Other Cancer
Key Companies Covered
• IBA (Overview, Sales Analysis)
• Varian Medical Systems (Overview, Sales Analysis)
• Elekta (Overview, Sales Analysis)
