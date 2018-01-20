News By Tag
Lennar San Antonio Grand Opens Northeast Crossing Cottage Collection on Saturday, January 27
Located just outside Loop 410 on Woodlake Parkway in Northeast San Antonio, new homes in this community are priced starting from the $130,000s. The community is also conveniently situated near IH-35, Ft. Sam Houston, Randolph AFB, SAMMC and Rackspace.
"We're so excited to present these new homes to the public, which offer affordable living at a very convenient location," said Tony Cerna, Director of Sales and Marketing of Lennar San Antonio. "The Grand Opening event is a great time to discover how Lennar is making homeownership possible and we encourage everyone to attend this weekend."
Northeast Crossing Cottage offers homeshoppers eight unique floorplans to choose from, with sizes that range from approximately 1,004 to 1,950 square feet, two to four bedrooms with one to two and one-half bathrooms.
Lennar's signature Everything's Included® package provides today's popular features and upgrades into all their new homes as standard, meaning at no additional cost to the buyer. At Northeast Crossing, homeowners will enjoy features such as GE Energy Star® appliances, tankless water heaters and so much more.
The event will take place at the Welcome Home Center located at 7039 Cozy Run in San Antonio. For more information or complete directions, visit fsbdt https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
