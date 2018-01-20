 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes San Antonio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120

Lennar San Antonio Grand Opens Northeast Crossing Cottage Collection on Saturday, January 27

 
 
Lennar will Grand Open Northeast Crossing Cottage Collection this Saturday.
Lennar will Grand Open Northeast Crossing Cottage Collection this Saturday.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes San Antonio

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* San Antonio - Texas - US

Subject:
* Products

SAN ANTONIO - Jan. 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to announce the official Grand Opening event for their newest Northeast Crossing collection, the Cottage series on Saturday, January 27. Prospective home shoppers are invited to attend the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to tour the professionally-decorated model home and attend a special ribbon cutting ceremony at 12 p.m. Guests are also invited to enjoy Bad to the Bone food truck, face painting for the little ones, giveaways and a live radio broadcast.

Located just outside Loop 410 on Woodlake Parkway in Northeast San Antonio, new homes in this community are priced starting from the $130,000s. The community is also conveniently situated near IH-35, Ft. Sam Houston, Randolph AFB, SAMMC and Rackspace.

"We're so excited to present these new homes to the public, which offer affordable living at a very convenient location," said Tony Cerna, Director of Sales and Marketing of Lennar San Antonio. "The Grand Opening event is a great time to discover how Lennar is making homeownership possible and we encourage everyone to attend this weekend."

Northeast Crossing Cottage offers homeshoppers eight unique floorplans to choose from, with sizes that range from approximately 1,004 to 1,950 square feet, two to four bedrooms with one to two and one-half bathrooms.

Lennar's signature Everything's Included® package provides today's popular features and upgrades into all their new homes as standard, meaning at no additional cost to the buyer. At Northeast Crossing, homeowners will enjoy features such as GE Energy Star® appliances, tankless water heaters and so much more.

The event will take place at the Welcome Home Center located at 7039 Cozy Run in San Antonio. For more information or complete directions, visit fsbdt https://www.lennar.com/New-Homes/Texas/San-Antonio/San-Antonio/Northeast-Crossing-Cottage/Ridgepoint-and-Cottage-Collections or call (210) 247-6343.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
9492830202
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, New Homes San Antonio
Industry:Real Estate
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 24, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share