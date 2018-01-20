News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Las Vegas Hair and Nail Salon Spa Business For Sale
Nat's Spa & Lounge owners announce the Las Vegas hair and nail salon spa business is being listed for sale
The business has an established clientele and repeat customers. Local advertising campaigns combine with a prominent Internet presence to drive new business. Facebook and Instagram accounts have been established.
Nat's Spa & Lounge has received a "Certificate of Achievement"
More on Nat's spa and salon fsbdt services offered can be seen on their website at:
http://NatsSpaLasVegas.com
About Nat's Spa & Lounge
The full service hair and nail salon guarantees customer satisfaction. Passionate, well-trained, and enthusiastic technicians attend to customer's needs and desires. The salon goal is to give customers the highest quality of services and treatment. Cleanliness and sanitation are top priorities.
A full service hair and nail salon spa business, Nat's provides a wide range of services. Body Treatment services include; body polishing, smooth skin experience, aromatherapy body wraps and henna tattoos. Complete nail services are offered including; full set acrylic, overlay natural nails, white tips, pink, white, glitter powder, hard gel and more. Classic, deluxe and organic manicures and pedicures are available. A full range of eyelash extensions services are offered. Waxing services are available. Nat's technicians offer complete hair cutting, coloring
and styling services.
For more information contact:
Nat's Spa & Lounge
1171 S Buffalo Dr #115, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Mary Nguyen
(702) 981-2207 or (702) 823-9254
azmultiservices18@
http://NatsSpaLasVegas.com
Contact
Nat's Spa & Lounge
Mary Nguyen
azmultiservices18@
(702) 981-2207
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse