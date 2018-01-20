Las Vegas Hair and Nail Salon Spa Business For Sale

Nat's Spa & Lounge owners announce the Las Vegas hair and nail salon spa business is being listed for sale

-- Spa, hair and nail salon business in Las Vegas, Nat's Spa & Lounge, announces that the business is being offered for purchase. Located south of the West Charleston Blvd and South Buffalo Dr intersection, the established full service salon and spa has been in business for over 2 years. Nat's Salon offers a wide range of nail and beauty care services. Highly qualified expert professionals provide nail enhancements, waxing, facials, haircuts and hair styling. Nat's Salon is located in a clean, modern building.The business has an established clientele and repeat customers. Local advertising campaigns combine with a prominent Internet presence to drive new business. Facebook and Instagram accounts have been established.Nat's Spa & Lounge has received a "Certificate of Achievement"from the Vietnamese Nails and Beauty Association. They have been named one of the Top 10 Nail Salons in Las Vegas for excellence and performance in cleanliness, sanitation and customer service. The salon has also received best nail design awards.More on Nat's spa and salon fsbdt services offered can be seen on their website at:About Nat's Spa & LoungeThe full service hair and nail salon guarantees customer satisfaction. Passionate, well-trained, and enthusiastic technicians attend to customer's needs and desires. The salon goal is to give customers the highest quality of services and treatment. Cleanliness and sanitation are top priorities.A full service hair and nail salon spa business, Nat's provides a wide range of services. Body Treatment services include; body polishing, smooth skin experience, aromatherapy body wraps and henna tattoos. Complete nail services are offered including; full set acrylic, overlay natural nails, white tips, pink, white, glitter powder, hard gel and more. Classic, deluxe and organic manicures and pedicures are available. A full range of eyelash extensions services are offered. Waxing services are available. Nat's technicians offer complete hair cutting, coloringand styling services.For more information contact:Nat's Spa & Lounge1171 S Buffalo Dr #115, Las Vegas, NV 89117Mary Nguyen(702) 981-2207 or (702) 823-9254azmultiservices18@yahoo.comhttp://NatsSpaLasVegas.com