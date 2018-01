Dr. Angela Canfield Supports National Reading Day at Hancock Day School

Dr. Angela Canfield Reads To Hancock Day School

The Sandfly Women Business Owner's Coalition supported literacy efforts on National Reading Day, Tuesday, Jan. 23, by spending time at Hancock Day School reading to first- and second-grade students.Dr. Angela Canfield, a coalition member, said: "We are excited to share our love for reading with these young students, and what better gift can we give to our children than the encouragement of literacy?"National Reading Day is an annual event held across the country to celebrate and encourage reading by younger children. A key part of this effort is to find business partners for local schools and encourage guest readers to visit classrooms.For more information on National Reading Day, visit https://national-reading-day.org/