Dr. Angela Canfield Supports National Reading Day at Hancock Day School

 
 
Dr. Angela Canfield Reads To Hancock Day School
Dr. Angela Canfield Reads To Hancock Day School
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Jan. 24, 2018 - PRLog -- The Sandfly Women Business Owner's Coalition supported literacy efforts on National Reading Day, Tuesday, Jan. 23, by spending time at Hancock Day School reading to first- and second-grade students.

Dr. Angela Canfield, a coalition member, said: "We are excited to share our love for reading with these young students, and what better gift can we give to our children than the encouragement of literacy?"

National Reading Day is an annual event held across the country to celebrate and encourage reading by younger children. A key part of this effort is to find business partners for local schools and encourage guest readers to visit classrooms.

For more information on National Reading Day, visit https://national-reading-day.org/

ABOUT PREMIER DENTAL DESIGNS AND SANDFLY FAMILY DENTAL
Dr. Angela Canfield is licensed by the Georgia Board of Dentistry and the National Board of Dentists. She practices at and owns two dental offices: Premier Dental Designs located in Rincon, GA, 5871 HWY 21 South, and Sandfly Family Dental in the Norwood Market in Savannah, GA. Both offices provide Family/Preventative Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontic Dentistry, Digital X-Rays, E4D One Day Crowns, Electronic Claims, Intra Oral Camera and Paperless Charting. The offices are open Monday through Friday and offer evening appointments. fsbdt For more information, call 912.826.4037 or visit http://www.premierdentaldesigns.com/ or http://www.sandflyfamilydental.com/

For more information, contact:
Angela C. Canfield DDS
molar799@yahoo.com
912-713-1398 Cell
912-826-4037 office

Media inquiries, contact:
Cecilia Russo
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912-665-0005
info@crussomarketing.com

Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc.
912-844-9990
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
Source:Carriage Trade Public Relations
