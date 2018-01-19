News By Tag
Verdigris Group Honored with Prestigious 2017 Sustainability Award
Verdigris Group was recently honored with the esteemed 2017 Sustainability Award for their work on Epic On French, The Mountain Life Companies' latest ultra-green real estate development located in downtown Breckenridge, Colorado.
The award was presented by the High Country Conservation Center in conjunction with the Summit County Builders Association, during their annual gala and awards dinner for the 2017 Summit Parade of Homes.
This new development, led by The Mountain Life Companies' real estate development division in close coordination with globally-renowned sustainability consulting firm Verdigris Group, is also slated to achieve the esteemed LEED Platinum Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council as well as an astonishing 5-star plus energy rating certification under the EPA's Energy Star for Homes Program and has achieved the highest score ever accomplished under the Summit County Sustainable Building Code, setting the new standard in mountain-modern luxury real estate.
Upon accepting the award Mr. Garratt Hasenstab, Chief Sustainability Officer for Verdigris Group stated, "We are so humbled by the honor and will continue raising the bar through our company's leadership in sustainability and corporate social responsibility. These new Epic Homes will shine as a beacon of what purposeful, sustainable fsbdt design and development can achieve and we're proud to be realizing our lofty goals on this great new Breckenridge development."
These new homes are not only designed and built with energy efficiency in mind. All facets of the development were analyzed through various 'lenses of sustainability' such as site sustainability, material and resource use, water efficiency, indoor occupant health, and the list goes on, but the way they achieve even more advanced levels of sustainability is through their implementation of "intuitive, smart home technologies"
Hasenstab said, "We are dedicated to our mission of designing and constructing all of our property developments to only the highest-level of sustainability and resource efficiency and we take our mission very seriously. This project is the culmination of the best practices that we have established through our work in high-performance real estate development over years of research, innovation and implementation in our industry."
Haven Smart Home Solutions, another of The Mountain Life Companies' brands in charge of the smart tech incorporated in these new homes states, "The interconnected system of smart technologies is not unlike a faithful dog, working diligently around the clock, when you're home or when you're away, to make its people happier, safer and more comfortable."
Hasenstab continued, "Best kitchen design is great, and best curb-appeal is lovely as well, but it's our opinion that the Best Sustainability Award is truly the greatest honor, as it represents the incredible level of care we have taken in the design and development of this project, resulting in new, high-performance homes that are extremely resource-efficient with ultra-low operating costs, very easy to maintain, and above all they are among the most healthy residential indoor-environments in the nation.Bottom-
Learn more about these new, ultra-green smart-homes at: www.EpicOnFrench.com
