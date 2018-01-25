News By Tag
Kids in the Game (KING) Acquires Fit 4 Life NYC Youth Organization
Kids in the Game acquires Fit 4 Life NYC to be able to serve over 20,000 NYC youth annually across 50+ schools through school programming, summer camps and youth travel teams.
"By joining forces with KING, the possibilities and opportunities are limitless, said Maurelhena Walles, Execute Director of Fit4Life NYC. "Through our programs, services and genuine love for the work we do, day in and out, I am confident we will have a greater impact on the youth, families and communities we serve. Together, we can keep kids in the game while making NYC fit for life. We're looking forward to this next chapter and building a tremendous organization."
"Our acquisition of Fit4Life NYC allows us to further our mission to make a real, measurable impact on the health and future of NYC youth," said Matt Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Kids in the Game. "We found through our discovery process that our teams had a tremendous amount in common, and the acquisition will make it possible for us to reach new neighborhoods, expand our programming, and deepen our leadership team. We look forward to working with Maurelhena and her team to give all New York City kids the opportunity to be active, healthy, and have access to positive coaches. "
The acquisition is effective February 1st, 2018. For more information, please reach out to info@kidsinthegame.com or visit http://www.kidsinthegame.com.
About Kids in the Game (KING):
Kids in the Game (KING), based in New York, New York, is a leading provider of sports based fsbdt youth development programs, including summer camps, travel teams, after-school enrichment, recess support programs and physical education. KING believes in the power of sports, positive coaching, and healthy habits to empower youth. KING partners with over 40 NYC schools, non-profits, and other community based organizations to deliver programming to over 15,000 youth annually.
About Fit4Life NYC:
Fit 4 Life NYC is committed to supporting schools, non-profit organizations and under-served communities in creating healthy and active environments. Based in NYC, Fit 4 Life NYC provides comprehensive school day and enrichment programs, professional development workshops, and traditional and non-traditional sports. Fit 4 Life NYC works with over 20 schools, non-profits, and other community based partners across 4 boroughs of NYC, reaching over 4,000 youth annually.
Contact
Sheryl Katz (Marketing Director),
Matt Murphy (CEO)
***@kidsinthegame.com
