Team Rubicon wrist watches assembled in the the USA!

Minuteman Watch Co. in conjunction with charity Team Rubicon is proud to announce their new special edition watches.
 
 
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - Jan. 23, 2018 - PRLog -- The American brand Minuteman Watch Co. in conjunction with charity Team Rubicon, have just announced that they are starting to accept pre-orders for their new series of watches. These watches will be assembled in the United States by highly skilled American watchmakers.

The Team Rubicon watch is a collaborative effort between Minuteman Watches and the charity Team Rubicon. A portion of the sale from each watch will go to Team Rubicon. Team Rubicon focuses on serving vulnerable and at-risk populations affected by disaster. The teams are largely made up of former military.

The Team Rubicon special edition watch is available in four versions and are on sale right now on the Minuteman Watches website.

Here are the specifications for the above watches:

• Proudly assembled in the USA by Minuteman Watch Co.
• Stainless Steel case with choice of brushed finish, or black DLC finish.
• K1 crystal.
• Anti reflective coating on the inside of the crystal.
• 42mm width without crown.
• 100 meter water resistant.
• Military style Zulu/Nato watch strap
• Ronda 715 quartz movement.
• fsbdt Luminous hands and dial.

For those ordering from the USA the donation will go to Team Rubicon in the United States. If you order from Canada, United Kingdom, or Australia the money will go to the Team Rubicon organization in those countries.

For additional info and photos for these new watches be sure to check out the Minuteman watches website.

http://minutemanwatches.com/collection/category/current-m...
