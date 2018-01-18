News By Tag
Andre Taylor To Keynote 14th Annual A.G. Gaston Conference
Authors Maggie Anderson and Ramon Ray Return As Featured Speakers
Bob Dickerson Jr. of the Birmingham Resource Center, and Gaynelle Adams Jackson of Advanced Planning Services, founding executives of the conference, made the announcement and issued this joint statement: "The legacy of the great entrepreneur, A.G. Gaston is grounded in his fundamental philosophy of "Find a Need and Fill It." Andre's pioneering work as an entrepreneur, aligns beautifully with that philosophy. Andre's sports media company was first to address a crucial need in that industry, and his visionary work as a management consultant, and advisor to companies aiming for business excellence and premier status addresses a need vital to the success of our community."
André Taylor, chief executive of management consulting firm, Taylor Insight Worldwide, is the author of a half-dozen books including the bestselling, You Can Still Win! Break Through, Bounce Back, Come from Behind fsbdt and Flourish. André is well known for this writing on business and entrepreneurial leadership, corporate speaking, and frequent appearances in the media, but his pioneering role as an entrepreneur in media and technology is not as well known. In the 1990s, his sports media and technology company, Interactive Sports, was first to stream video online for professional sports teams to use strategically. The company later created online brands for sports fans which dominated in their categories. During his keynote, he'll describe: "How to Win Right Now and Bring Your Community with You." Everyone attending will receive a copy of his inspiring book, You Can Still Win!
"I learned about A.G. Gaston as a kid, in the 1970s, as I was dreaming about becoming an entrepreneur "says André Taylor. "He achieved success through vision, discipline, and consistency, during the most challenging times for people of color in our nation. His philosophy and accomplishments have been a great inspiration to me and I'm honored to be invited to keynote this important gathering in his name." More about André can be found at www.andretaylor.com
Returning to the conference as featured speakers are Maggie Anderson, CEO and founder of the Empowerment Experiment (EE) Foundation and author of Our Black Year, who will address the power of investing in and supporting Black businesses in our community. More about Maggie Anderson at www.authormaggieanderson.com
Ramon Ray, editor of Smart Hustle Magazine, an international speaker and bestselling author will address how to effectively use social media in our path toward greater economic empowerment. More about Ramon Ray at www.ramonray.com
For 14 years, the A.G. Gaston Conference has brought together members of the African-American and other diverse communities to close the wealth gap through efforts in entrepreneurship and public policy. The two-day event has attracted a marquee list of national authors, speakers, sponsors, and attendees and has served as a forum for the release and exploration of innovative research, strategies, and tactics in business, economic, community development, and wealth creation. Each year the A.G. Gaston Community Service Award is presented to an individual who embodies the characteristics of "The Black Titan," A.G. Gaston. Founded by Bob Dickerson of the Birmingham Resource Center, and Gaynelle Adams Jackson of Advanced Planning Services, the conference will continue to expand its cutting-edge programming and national impact with new initiatives. To attend, or sponsor A.G. GASTON 2018 visit aggastonconference.biz (http://www.bdpa.org/)
