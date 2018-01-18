News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CB Stuffer to Participate at New England's Largest Dental Conference in Boston
Local chocolate manufacturer and online retailer CB Stuffer will showcase and sell their products at this year's Yankee Dental Congress in Boston.
CB Stuffer items were recently featured in Amazon Prime's Sweet Snack Surprise. They are available online at cbstuffer.com and nationally at specialty retailers including The Paper Store chain, TJX Companies, and Lolli & Pops.
About CB Stuffer https://www.cbstuffer.com- Located in Swampscott MA, the National Specialty Retailer is known for its CB Stuffer Peanut Butter Cups which were a Rachael Ray Snack of the Day, Gourmet Bars, Chocolate Pizzas as seen on View Your Deal online and pizza slices. They are members of the Specialty Food Association, the Retail Association of MA, the National Retail Federation, and the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce.
Contact
CB Stuffer/Erin Calvo-Bacci
***@cbstuffer.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse