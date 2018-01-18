 
Industry News





January 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

CB Stuffer to Participate at New England's Largest Dental Conference in Boston

Local chocolate manufacturer and online retailer CB Stuffer will showcase and sell their products at this year's Yankee Dental Congress in Boston.
 
 
2016100008_cbstuffer0073-edit_30807889486_o
2016100008_cbstuffer0073-edit_30807889486_o
 
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. - Jan. 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Bacci Chocolate Design, owners of the CB Stuffer brand of products, will be a vendor at the Yankee Dental Congress in Boston January 25-27, 2018 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.  Yankee Dental Congress is the fifth largest dental meeting in the country with nearly 27,000 dental professionals in anticipated attendance. The chocolate manufacturer, headquartered in Swampscott, Massachusetts, will participate for the first time as part of their "Pop Up Shop Marketing" to drive sales and awareness of their CB Stuffer line of specialty chocolates. Chocolate at a dental conference?  "We probably will hear that question a lot, but as the daughter of a former dental assistant, my mother had a lot of information for me in regards to 'snacks' and taking care of my girls teeth," CMO Erin Calvo-Bacci explained. "she wasn't a fan of gummy treats because they stick to the teeth, however chocolate washes off your teeth easier and dark chocolate has less sugar than milk so it's what our girls eat."  A few of their  chocolate with stuff products they plan on selling include their gourmet and largest on fsbdt the market Peanut Butter Cups, Gourmet Bars, Chocolate Pizzas and stuffed cookies. And yes, they'll be dark chocolate options as well.

CB Stuffer items were recently featured in Amazon Prime's Sweet Snack Surprise. They are available online at cbstuffer.com and nationally at specialty retailers including The Paper Store chain, TJX Companies,  and Lolli & Pops.

About CB Stuffer https://www.cbstuffer.com- Located in Swampscott MA, the National Specialty Retailer is known for its CB Stuffer Peanut Butter Cups which were a Rachael Ray Snack of the Day, Gourmet Bars, Chocolate Pizzas as seen on View Your Deal online and pizza slices. They are members of the Specialty Food Association, the Retail Association of MA, the National Retail Federation, and the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce.

Contact
CB Stuffer/Erin Calvo-Bacci
***@cbstuffer.com
End
Source:CB Stuffer
Email:***@cbstuffer.com Email Verified
