Treatibles Announces a National Distribution Deal with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies
Treatibles, a leader in the hemp-derived phytocannabinoid wellness for pets space, announced today that is has entered into a national distribution agreement with Philips Pet Food & Supplies.
"We are extremely excited by the opportunity to work with Philips," said Julianna Carella, Founder and CEO of Treatibles. "Through their national distribution channels, Phillips will be instrumental in helping Treatibles reach more pets who can benefit from our line of hemp-derived nutraceuticals."
About Treatibles:
Established in 2013, Treatibles was the first company to create phytocannabinoid rich hemp oil infused products for pets. Today the company offers a variety of grain free hard chews, gel caps fsbdt and dropper bottle oils for pets and animals of all sizes. Proud to be part of the larger health freedom movement, Treatibles embraces the values of compassionate care, quality ingredients, safe access, and lab testing. Founder and CEO Julianna Carella believes that transparency and education are vital to success. The company shares vast amounts of information and resources about products and ingredients so customers are privy to the same knowledge. For more information, visitTreatibles.com (http://www.treatibles.com/
About Phillips
Established in 1938, Phillips Pet Food & Supplies features 16 distribution centers strategically located across the country. The company services pet stores, aquatic stores, feed & farm stores, groomers, veterinarians, and humane organizations, coast to coast.
