2018 Connecticut Landscape Architecture Professional Awards Announced

Fifteen winning projects were lauded for excellence in landscape architectural design, planning, and analysis.
 
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Jan. 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Contact: Jeff Mills, Executive Director
Connecticut Chapter, American Society of Landscape Architects
Phone: (860) 454-8922
executivedirector@ctasla.org

Connecticut Chapter of ASLA Announces 2018 Professional Award Winners

The Connecticut Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (CTASLA) has announced the winners of its annual Connecticut Professional Awards competition, presented at the organization's annual meeting in December.

CTASLA conducts the awards competition to recognize excellence in landscape architectural design, planning and analysis, communication, and research. To be eligible, an applicant must be a landscape architect or designer in the state of Connecticut, and the entrant or project location must be based in Connecticut.

"These projects showcase the depth and talents of our members, and the value that landscape architecture brings to the built environment across Connecticut," said Debra De Vries-Dalton, president of CTASLA and a designer with Aris Land Studio, of Bridgeport, CT.

Winners of the 2018 Connecticut ASLA Professional Awards competition include:

Landscape Architectural Design – Corporate Institutional

Towers|Golde, LLC (New Haven, CT), AWARD OF EXCELLENCE for University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital (Lexington, KY)

Dinep + Schwab (West Hartford, CT), HONOR AWARD for The Healing Garden at Cone Health Cancer Center (Greensboro, NC)

Milone & MacBroom, Inc. (Cheshire, CT), MERIT AWARD for Entertainment & Media Company Campus Green (Bristol, CT)

Towers|Golde, LLC (New Haven, CT), with Devore Associates (Fairfield, CT), MERIT AWARD for Norma Pfriem Healing Garden (Bridgeport, CT)

Towers|Golde, LLC (New Haven, CT), MERIT AWARD for 1775 Tysons Boulevard  (McLean, VA)

Landscape Architectural Design – Municipal/Public Spaces

BL Companies (Hartford, CT), MERIT AWARD for Connecticut State Veterans' Cemetery Expansion and Improvements (Middletown, CT)

Landscape Architectural Design – Residential

Doyle Herman Design Associates (Greenwich, CT), HONOR AWARD for Engaging the Native Landscape (Rye, NY)

Anne Penniman Associates, LLC (Essex, CT), HONOR AWARD for Island Habitat Landscape (Mason's Island, Mystic, CT)

Gregory Lombardi Design Incorporated (Cambridge, MA), MERIT AWARD for Field Point Estate (Greenwich, CT)

Threshold Landscape Architecture, LLC (Redding Ridge, CT), MERIT AWARD for Landscape for Walking, Gathering and Listening to Music (Redding, CT)

Reed Hilderbrand LLC (New Haven, CT), MERIT AWARD for Forest Cucoloris (New Haven, CT)

Devore Associates (Fairfield, CT), MERIT AWARD for A Coastal Home (Stamford, CT)

Doyle Herman Design Associates (Greenwich, CT), MERIT fsbdt AWARD for New England Respite (New Canaan, CT)

Landscape Planning & Analysis

Anne Penniman Associates, LLC (Essex, CT), HONOR AWARD for Elizabeth Park Master Plan (Hartford/West Hartford, CT)

The S/L/A/M Collaborative (Glastonbury, CT), MERIT AWARD for Sacred Heart University Campus Master Plan (Fairfield, CT)

The jury for this year's competition was comprised of members of the Alaska Chapter of ASLA.

Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects is the national professional association for landscape architects, representing more than 15,000 members. Landscape architecture is a comprehensive discipline of land analysis, planning, design, management, preservation and rehabilitation. ASLA promotes the landscape architecture profession and advances the practice through advocacy, education, communication and fellowship.

Learn more about the landscape architecture profession in Connecticut at http://www.ctasla.org.

---

[See select images of award-winning projects at http://www.ctasla.org/2018.Awards.htm. Press-ready images and contact information of award winners available upon request.]

Jeff Mills, CTASLA Executive Director
***@ctasla.org
End
Page Updated Last on: Jan 23, 2018
