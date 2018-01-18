News By Tag
Governing.com Reports on How/Why Mayors Use Radarsign Brand Radar Speed Signs for Traffic Calming
Radarsign in the News: Don Sutton, mayor of Betterton, Maryland, shares his town's success with other municipal leaders and mayors across the U.S.
The governing.com article—"How One Small Town Slowed the Leadfoots Down"—shares how the "Maryland community combined cost-effective technology and data analysis to get its speeding problem under better control" by using Radarsign radar speed signs.
In the article, Mayor Don Sutton shares that Betterton installed the Radarsign TC-600, which "came with software that captures data on driver speeds and documents the time of day that speeding occurs. For the first time we could use analytics to see when drivers were actually speeding. This allowed us to better coordinate law enforcement services when we needed them most."
In 2004, Radarsign® Brand Radar Speed Signs established new industry standards for traffic calming solutions with the debut of the world's first armored driver feedback signs. Radarsign radar speed signs are vandal, weather and bullet-resistant. They are also the traffic calming industry's most durable, most ecological and most energy efficient radar speed signs. Engineered and manufactured in the USA, all Radarsign products are MUTCD-compliant and utilize recycled aluminum, innovative LED reflector technology, minimal battery power and solar panels to deliver bright, easy-to-read feedback to drivers. Radarsign products are scientifically proven to reduce drivers' speeds and have been entrusted to provide safe and effective traffic calming solutions for: municipalities, treasured national parks, schools, neighborhoods, military bases, and private and public development projects across the U.S., Canada and overseas. www.radarsign.com.
