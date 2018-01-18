Governing.com Reports on How/Why Mayors Use Radarsign Brand Radar Speed Signs for Traffic Calming

Radarsign in the News: Don Sutton, mayor of Betterton, Maryland, shares his town's success with other municipal leaders and mayors across the U.S.

After a couple of traffic calming options failed to slow speeding drivers, the town of Betterton, Maryland, found a solution in Radarsign Brand Radar Speed Signs. Radarsign is the manufacturer of the world's first armored driver feedback signs, which are available in three sizes. Betterton purchased a Radarsign TC-600, a full-matrix radar speed sign that is available in AC and solar power models. The TC-600 speed display is easily readable up to 600 feet away and is ideal for roads with a speed limit of 10-45 mph. In the article, Mayor Don Sutton shares that Betterton installed the Radarsign TC-600.