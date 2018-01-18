Southern California Private Tours to Offer MD&M Convention Guests Its Disneyland VIP Tours Attending

Southern California Private Tours announces additional tour availability of its renowned Disneyland VIP Tours for MD&M Convention guests attending its Convention in Anaheim, California February 06, 2018 thru February 08, 2018.

Contact

Southern California Private Tours

Tom McNabb

tourdirector@ socalprivatetours.com

866-848-1870 Southern California Private ToursTom McNabb866-848-1870

End

-- Southern California Private Tours, (http://www.socalprivatetours.com)the leading private tour company offering exclusive VIP Tours of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, announces additional "convention"availability of its world renowned Disneyland VIP Tours for MD&M Convention Guests February 06, 2018 thru February 08, 2018 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.The MD&M Convention (The Largest Med Tech Showcase) is an important annual event bringing med tech industry professionals to Anaheim from all over the world. For MD&M convention guests who have family members accompanying them to this convention, a brief respite to enjoy the Disneyland Resort is an important part of "convention free time." This convention downtime affords an opportunity to spend quality time with family. MD&M conventioneers guests have significant time constraints given their conferences, exhibits, and corporate meetings.The management at Southern California Private Tours has recognized what may be of most importance to MD&M convention guests during their brief periods of convention down time. The company has developed Disneyland VIP Tours that cater to guests visiting the Disneyland Resort as part of their convention schedule.These tours are now part of the many included offerings made available to Southern California Private Tours guests.This commitment to increased and added services further compliments the already renowned service and commitment its employees provide to guests booking its Disneyland VIP Tours.Guests wishing to partake in a Disneyland VIP Tour with Southern California Private Tours, are encouraged to contact the fsbdt Tour Desk at 866-848-1870, or by email at tourdirector@socalprivatetours.com. Alternatively, VIP Tours may be booked online at www.socalprivatetours.com.Disneyland VIP Tour Bookings can also be made on a dedicated page for MD&M convention guests at:www.socalprivatetours.com/mdm-convention-disney-vipAbout Southern California Private Tours:Southern California Private Tours is the premier private tour company offering private VIP Tours of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure at the Disney Resort in Southern California. Since 2009 it has been at the forefront of providing true VIP experiences to its guests. Its clientele includes film, television, and music studios, celebrities, musicians, royal families, and high-net-worth individuals. Its management plays a critical role in ensuring that high standards of service are maintained and that guest experience remains paramount.Contact Information:Southern California Private ToursTom McNabbTelephone: 866-848-1870 USA & CanadaEmail: tourdirector@socalprivatetours.comWebsite: www.socalprivatetours.comSouthern California Private Tours is not affiliated with Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, or The Walt Disney Company.