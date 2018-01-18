Precision Door Service Makes Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Franchise TOP 500 List And #1 Franchise

2018 Entrepreneur Magazine's TOP 500

-- Entrepreneur Magazine announced its 39Annual Franchise 500. Precision Door Service ranked #226 as well as being named the #1 Franchise in Home Repairs – Miscellaneous category.With more than 1,000 companies applying, the 39th annual Franchise 500 ranking is one of our most competitive ever. Those franchises that rose to the top reveal the newest trends as well as the industries that keep going strong decade after decade.Each year, Entrepreneur Magazine puts together one of the most comprehensive franchise rankings in the world. To be eligible, franchisors must have a minimum of 10 units, with at least one located in the U.S. The organizations must also be seeking new franchisees in the U.S., and cannot be in Chapter 11 at the time the rankings are compiled. The franchises are judged based on a set of criteria, regardless the size of the company that are objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. The most important factors highlight financial strength and stability, growth rate and size of the system. Other factors include the number of years a company has been in business, the length of time it's been franchising, startup costs, and litigation, percentage of terminations and whether or not the company provides financing.Precision fsbdt Door Service has been providing quality residential garage door repair service to homeowners and businesses across America since 1997. With aspirations of building the best garage door company in America, the founders began a franchise program that is designed for national expansion. Incorporated in 1999, Precision Door Service began its expansion nationwide through franchising. The corporate headquarters have been located in Titusville, Florida since 2001. There are 89 Precision Door Service locations across the United States, with the anticipation of continued growth each year. The service area the network of franchisees covers is more than half the entire U.S. population. Precision Door Service franchise locations collectively service more than a thousand new customers each day.As the nation's leading garage door repair company, Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers.Make The Right Decision. Call Precision! We Fix Garage Doors Right. Expertise, Trust, & Convenience877-301-7474As the nation's leading business monthly, Entrepreneur Magazine positions itself as a playbook to success for businesses and leaders of all kinds.www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500/2018