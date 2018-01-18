News By Tag
Built Environment Advocates Launch Design Futures Council
"The business of design is changing more than ever before. In response firms need big picture global thinking, and foresight to help steer them" said DFC President, David Parken.
Members are located in America, Europe and Australia. With a number of membership groups in the built environment, many ask why the team decided to launch another in Australia.
"Alexia and I both have a background in industry associations, so we are very clear about what's in the market and we have no desire to re-invent the wheel. Until now, there was no other organisation bringing leaders from all disciplines in the built environment together, to discuss the business of design" said David.
The DFC brings together a broad cross section of the built environment. The duo says this is critical for robust discussions about our future, how we can better collaborate, use technology to its full potential and steer built environment leaders through an industry that, like others, is facing disruption.
"Globally we can see players from fsbdt other industries eying off the built environment as an industry which is ripe for picking, and rightly so, our productivity should be higher. Firms like Google are the new competitors to watch.
There are many other changes to come in our industry. The Design Futures Council is a powerful source of information for leaders navigating through these complex challenges and opportunities."
Last October, the organisation held its first Leadership Summit on Applied Innovation and Technology. The event featured one of the world's most sought after cyber hackers, insight on Australia's first public trial of automated vehicles, Australian start-up Flipmatrix, which brings further automation to the world of architecture;
Website - https://designfuturescouncil.com/
Photos -https://www.dropbox.com/
