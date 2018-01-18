 
Built Environment Advocates Launch Design Futures Council

 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - Jan. 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Past CEO of the Australian Institute of Architects, David Parken, together with past NSW Manager of an association for built environment consultants, Alexia Lidas have launched the Australian chapter of global architecture, engineering and construction think tank, the Design Futures Council. The Design Futures Council (DFC) is an interdisciplinary network of design, product, and construction leaders exploring global trends, challenges, and opportunities to advance innovation and shape the future of the industry and environment. Members include architecture, engineering, contractors, planners and design firms, building product manufacturers, service providers, and forward-thinking AEC firms of all sizes that take an active interest in their future.

"The business of design is changing more than ever before. In response firms need big picture global thinking, and foresight to help steer them" said DFC President, David Parken.

Members are located in America, Europe and Australia. With a number of membership groups in the built environment, many ask why the team decided to launch another in Australia.

"Alexia and I both have a background in industry associations, so we are very clear about what's in the market and we have no desire to re-invent the wheel. Until now, there was no other organisation bringing leaders from all disciplines in the built environment together, to discuss the business of design" said David.

The DFC brings together a broad cross section of the built environment. The duo says this is critical for robust discussions about our future, how we can better collaborate, use technology to its full potential and steer built environment leaders through an industry that, like others, is facing disruption.

"Globally we can see players from fsbdt other industries eying off the built environment as an industry which is ripe for picking, and rightly so, our productivity should be higher. Firms like Google are the new competitors to watch.

There are many other changes to come in our industry. The Design Futures Council is a powerful source of information for leaders navigating through these complex challenges and opportunities." said Managing Director, Alexia Lidas.

Last October, the organisation held its first Leadership Summit on Applied Innovation and Technology. The event featured one of the world's most sought after cyber hackers, insight on Australia's first public trial of automated vehicles, Australian start-up Flipmatrix, which brings further automation to the world of architecture; and amongst other things the world's first endovascular neural interface which is being produced in Australia, enabling direct brain control of computers. The council were delighted to be joined in Melbourne by international guests from Atlanta/New York- USA, and China.

ENDS ____________

Website - https://designfuturescouncil.com/

Photos -https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qh2j6bhgj0j3dnc/AADgTGiqE7PvmA...

