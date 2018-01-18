News By Tag
Window Regulator Manufacturer HANSUN, Celebrates 28 Years in Business
HANSUN, the leading manufacturer of window regulators, celebrates 28 years of manufacturing quality window regulators.Through HASNSUN's offerings, wholesalers, distributors, and retail chains have improved their day-to-day business operations
The company is led by the original founding executives and has maintained its privately-held ownership throughout its history. This ownership has allowed HANSUN to control key strategic and business decisions ensuring a consistent focus on meeting the specific needs of its customer base.
The company's product depth has expanded over the years in response to customers' evolving business expectations and industry regulatory demands. Today, wholesalers, distributors, and retail chains have relied on HANSUN products to enhance their business.
Kent Liao, HANSUN CEO, reflected on the company's 28 years in business by saying, "The time passes quickly, and it's been an interesting 28 years. We began with a philosophy of listening to our customers, delivering a quality product and providing excellent customer service. We hold those same values today, which I believe contributes to this milestone. A big thank you to all of our valued customers and strategic partners, especially to those who believed in us from the beginning."
HANSUN, a Taiwan-based manufacturer, fsbdt dedicated to producing first-class window regulators, with over twenty-eight years of design and manufacturing experience carries over 2,000 SKUs of window regulators which cover millions of automobiles throughout the world. The product depth makes HANSUN the leading supplier of window regulators. With headquarters and a distribution center located in Changhua, Taiwan, and Ontario, California, HANSUN services more than 100 customers globally in 30 countries. For a complete listing of products, please visit or headquarters website at www.hanyale.com or their distribution center at www.supexauto.com.
Advancing productivity and improving the engineering process provides a competitive advantage in the automotive aftermarket industry for HANSUN. The company implements progressive technologies and regulates its manufacturing process to automate factory processes, increasing production efficiency and product quality. Every link in the manufacturing process, including product design and development, packing and transportation is inspected throughout development.
About HANSUN
An ISO/TS16949 certified Taiwan manufacturer of Window Regulators, HANSUN is a leading supplier of Window Regulators to the Automotive Aftermarket. With more than 27 years of professional experience in design and manufacturing, HANSUN provides quality window regulators. HANSUN, headquartered in Changhua, Taiwan, has a full-service Distribution Center, Supex Auto Parts Inc., in Ontario, California, the USA to support the needs of retailers, warehouse distributors and repair shops.
