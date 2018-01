Free Longevity Web Series Featuring NY Times Bestselling Author Ilchi Lee

Media Contact

-- Change Your Energy introduces the Ilchi 120 School — a 9-week web series based on the book I've Decided to Live 120 Years by our founder, Ilchi Lee. Starting February 5, 2018, the Ilchi 120 School helps people adopt Lee's wisdoms and teachings into their life every Monday. Follow the series to view his answers on questions relating to longevity like: How do we live a life of purpose? What do we do after retirement? How do I build a life plan for the future? How can I manifest what I want in life? These questions and many others will be answered in the Ilchi 120 School series, with Ilchi's perspectives, deep insights and wisdom about how to age well, straight from the master himself.Participants can sign up fsbdt easily by entering an email (http://ilchi120school.changeyourenergy.com)— then videos will be sent to their inboxes. Afterward, users can sit back and enjoy every Monday as Ilchi Lee dissects everything he discovered on his journey to happiness and longevity. The Ilchi 120 School offers a concrete plan and guide to reaching the ultimate potential in life, as well as gaining meaning and purpose.Topics for each week of Ilchi 120 School:The Story Behind I've Decided to Live 120 YearsFebruary 5, 2018Picturing a 120 Year LifeFebruary 12, 2018The Most Important Secret in AgingFebruary 19, 2018Finding and Knowing Your PurposeFebruary 26, 2018Maintaining Physical PowerMarch 5, 2018Opening Heart PowerMarch 12, 2018Developing Brain Power to Manifest Your DreamsMarch 19, 2018Old vs. Young: The Relationship Between Elders and the YouthMarch 26, 2018What You Need in 2018April 2, 2018Visit the official website ( http://ilchi120school.changeyourenergy.com/ ) to sign up and receive weekly videos via email.We're looking forward to people being a part of this exciting series, and even more thrilled to help answer questions about building a long, successful and meaningful life.