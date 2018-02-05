News By Tag
Free Longevity Web Series Featuring NY Times Bestselling Author Ilchi Lee
Participants can sign up fsbdt easily by entering an email (http://ilchi120school.changeyourenergy.com)
Topics for each week of Ilchi 120 School:
The Story Behind I've Decided to Live 120 Years
February 5, 2018
Picturing a 120 Year Life
February 12, 2018
The Most Important Secret in Aging
February 19, 2018
Finding and Knowing Your Purpose
February 26, 2018
Maintaining Physical Power
March 5, 2018
Opening Heart Power
March 12, 2018
Developing Brain Power to Manifest Your Dreams
March 19, 2018
Old vs. Young: The Relationship Between Elders and the Youth
March 26, 2018
What You Need in 2018
April 2, 2018
Visit the official website (http://ilchi120school.changeyourenergy.com/
We're looking forward to people being a part of this exciting series, and even more thrilled to help answer questions about building a long, successful and meaningful life.
Media Contact
***@changeyourenergy.com
928-239-4002
