Industry News





January 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Free Longevity Web Series Featuring NY Times Bestselling Author Ilchi Lee

 
 
Listed Under

PHOENIX - Jan. 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Change Your Energy introduces the Ilchi 120 School — a 9-week web series based on the book I've Decided to Live 120 Years by our founder, Ilchi Lee. Starting February 5, 2018, the Ilchi 120 School helps people adopt Lee's wisdoms and teachings into their life every Monday. Follow the series to view his answers on questions relating to longevity like: How do we live a life of purpose? What do we do after retirement? How do I build a life plan for the future? How can I manifest what I want in life? These questions and many others will be answered in the Ilchi 120 School series, with Ilchi's perspectives, deep insights and wisdom about how to age well, straight from the master himself.

Participants can sign up fsbdt easily by entering an email (http://ilchi120school.changeyourenergy.com)  — then videos will be sent to their inboxes. Afterward, users can sit back and enjoy every Monday as Ilchi Lee dissects everything he discovered on his journey to happiness and longevity. The Ilchi 120 School offers a concrete plan and guide to reaching the ultimate potential in life, as well as  gaining meaning and purpose.

Topics for each week of Ilchi 120 School:

The Story Behind I've Decided to Live 120 Years

February 5, 2018

Picturing a 120 Year Life

February 12, 2018

The Most Important Secret in Aging

February 19, 2018

Finding and Knowing Your Purpose

February 26, 2018

Maintaining Physical Power

March 5, 2018

Opening Heart Power

March 12, 2018

Developing Brain Power to Manifest Your Dreams

March 19, 2018

Old vs. Young: The Relationship Between Elders and the Youth

March 26, 2018

What You Need in 2018

April 2, 2018

Visit the official website (http://ilchi120school.changeyourenergy.com/) to sign up and receive weekly videos via email.

We're looking forward to people being a part of this exciting series, and even more thrilled to help answer questions about building a long, successful and meaningful life.

