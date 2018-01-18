News By Tag
Herbal MedPlus Launches New Product line of Herbal Kits and Tablets
Herbal MedPlus products provide patients with natural alternative to traditional medication
The Herbal MedPlus system was founded by Dr. Feliciano Serrano, a well-respected Kidney Specialist and Vascular Interventionist in the Los Angeles area. Dr. Serrano has been in practice for over 15 years and has published many articles in reputable scientific journals in the United States and has lectured for distinguished audiences at Harvard Women and Birmingham Hospital. Dr. Serrano sought to create a revolutionary system of health-conscious therapies and natural products geared towards achieving a lifelong experience of mental and physical well-being free of most prevalent disease. As Dr. Serrano puts it, "the ultimate objective of Herbal MedPlus is to not only extend or prolong your life but also to achieve the best quality of life for you and your loved ones."
Dr. Serrano created Herbal MedPlus on the belief that the current model of healthcare in the U.S. is somewhat deficient as it often does not cure or provide alternative methods to care. fsbdt "Every person out there should constantly be questioning their doctor or healthcare provider as well as the system that governs the medicine that they prescribe." Serrano says, in regard to medication being so freely prescribed to patients, rather than more preventative care and knowledge. "Most medicine is governed by bureaucracy, big business, pharmaceutical companies and not at all by physicians and those who treat disease."
With this in mind, Dr. Serrano decided to create a system of all-natural herbal products to provide patients with alternative remedies to support their health. The ingredients used in the products (Amla extract – a powerhouse of Vitamin C for example) are from different regions of the world and work organically and act as anti-aging capacities, prolonging life and preventing disease to achieve ultimate well-being and the best quality of life. "We cannot and do not proclaim to cure disease with our products," says Dr. Serrano "but we have faith that these products will change lives."
Herbal MedPlus products can be purchased online at https://herbalmedplus.com/
