News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Itzy Ritzy® Announces New Product, Milk Boss™, Launching Nationwide
Target® and Walmart® Locations Throughout the Nation Will Carry the New, One-of-a-kind, Infant Feeding Support Pillow
"We are thrilled to bring both moms AND dads a solution to making feeding time more comfortable with infants," said Brian Douglas, Itzy Ritzy's Co-CEO and inventor of Milk Boss.
"Milk Boss allows parents to focus on bonding with baby during both breastfeeding and bottle feedings and can be the perfect solution to make feeding time less stressful. I've had three C-sections, and the idea for this pillow came from my husband seeing my discomfort from typical nursing pillows as well as his own hands-on experience bottle feeding," added Kelly Douglas, Itzy Ritzy's Co-CEO.
Milk fsbdt Boss (https://www.itzyritzy.com/
About Itzy Ritzy
Itzy Ritzy's trendsetting line of products combines style and function to help make parenting easier for modern parents. The line offers everything parents might need in on-trend prints and high function with exceptional quality. These modern parenting solutions include the Milk Boss™ Infant Feeding Support Pillow, Mom Boss™ 4-in-1 Multi-Use Nursing Cover, Boss Backpack™ Diaper Bag, Snack Happens™ Reusable Snack Bags, Nursing Happens™ Infinity Breastfeeding Scarf, Cozy Happens™ Infant Car Seat Canopy, Ritzy Sitzy™ Shopping Cart & High Chair Cover, Travel Happens™ Zippered Wet Bags, Teething Happens™ Silicone Jewelry and Teethers, and more. Itzy Ritzy products are available online at www.itzyritzy.com and retailers around the globe.
Media Contact: Andrea Toch, Colter Communications, andrea@coltercommunications.com, 602.405.8335.
Contact
Colter Communciations
***@coltercommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse