January 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

Itzy Ritzy® Announces New Product, Milk Boss™, Launching Nationwide

Target® and Walmart® Locations Throughout the Nation Will Carry the New, One-of-a-kind, Infant Feeding Support Pillow
 
 
CHICAGO - Jan. 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Itzy Ritzy (http://itzyritzy.com/) announces the release of a brand new, innovative infant feeding support pillow unlike anything else on the market, Milk Boss™. The Milk Boss Infant Feeding Support Pillow helps make breastfeeding and bottle feeding more comfortable and enjoyable, so parents can focus on bonding with baby. Two major national retailers, Target and Walmart, will be carrying the product in stores nationwide, and it can be found on Amazon and in Babies 'R Us as well.

"We are thrilled to bring both moms AND dads a solution to making feeding time more comfortable with infants," said Brian Douglas, Itzy Ritzy's Co-CEO and inventor of Milk Boss.

"Milk Boss allows parents to focus on bonding with baby during both breastfeeding and bottle feedings and can be the perfect solution to make feeding time less stressful. I've had three C-sections, and the idea for this pillow came from my husband seeing my discomfort from typical nursing pillows as well as his own hands-on experience bottle feeding," added Kelly Douglas, Itzy Ritzy's Co-CEO.

Milk fsbdt Boss (https://www.itzyritzy.com/products/milk-boss-feeding-support) is easy to use: Simply slip the breathable pillow on your arm and adjust by rotating the soft yet firm egg-like shaped pillow around to find the perfect angle for mom and dad, as well as baby. The firm construction allows baby to stay at the right angle for easier digestion. Whether it is for breastfeeding, bottle feeding, burping, reflux, or simply giving extra support to your arm when snuggling with baby, Milk Boss will ensure mom/dad and baby all find their perfect position. Milk Boss has received several awards, including the ABC New Product Award of Distinction and the highly sought after National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA) for 2018! It has also been featured on Red Tricycle as a trending baby product.

About Itzy Ritzy

Itzy Ritzy's trendsetting line of products combines style and function to help make parenting easier for modern parents.  The line offers everything parents might need in on-trend prints and high function with exceptional quality. These modern parenting solutions include the Milk Boss™ Infant Feeding Support Pillow, Mom Boss™ 4-in-1 Multi-Use Nursing Cover, Boss Backpack™ Diaper Bag, Snack Happens™ Reusable Snack Bags, Nursing Happens™ Infinity Breastfeeding Scarf, Cozy Happens™ Infant Car Seat Canopy, Ritzy Sitzy™ Shopping Cart & High Chair Cover, Travel Happens™ Zippered Wet Bags, Teething Happens™ Silicone Jewelry and Teethers, and more. Itzy Ritzy products are available online at www.itzyritzy.com and retailers around the globe.

Media Contact: Andrea Toch, Colter Communications, andrea@coltercommunications.com, 602.405.8335.

