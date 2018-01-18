 
Industry News





VeriCheck, Inc. Announces Exhibit at the 11th Annual Healthcare Payment Innovations Conference

 
 
VeriCheck, Inc.
VeriCheck, Inc.
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 22, 2018 - PRLog -- VeriCheck, Inc., an automated clearing house (ACH) payment processing company that specializes in building custom solutions to streamline business operations, today announces its attendance at the 11th Annual Healthcare Payment Innovations Conference. VeriCheck is also raffling off a new Series 3 Apple Watch to those that visit the VeriCheck booth and enter to win at the conference.

ACH is an electronic payment delivery system that processes credit and debit transfers for institutions nationwide. ACH Payments are processed by using personal or business bank account information to deduct or credit funds directly from or to a checking or savings account. Through the use of ACH, businesses and individuals are able to pay their employees, make payments to vendors, pay insurance premiums and mortgage loans, and engage in a variety of other transactions.

"ACH is a powerful tool for companies in the healthcare space because it reduces the number of staff needed for processing and handling payments, and frees those employees to focus on more important work," said Josh Joseph, chief operations officer of VeriCheck, Inc. "A company can avoid added costs by redirecting its work force to focus on servicing the high demand for healthcare services in America today."

The Healthcare Payment Innovations Conference is dedicated to providing an open forum to discuss processes to streamline operations, and reveal the latest technology solutions and management strategies to shorten revenue cycles, expedite patient collections and bring much needed innovation to overall health care payments. The conference will be held at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona from January 22-23, 2018. More information is available at https://www.hcpaymentsinnovations.com/.

"We fsbdt are looking forward to the conference and sharing our solutions alongside high level healthcare finance professionals," said Tracey Cunningham, customer experience manager. "This will be a great opportunity to kick off 2018 and focus on helping companies within the healthcare ecosystem streamline operations."

About VeriCheck, Inc.
VeriCheck, Inc. is a secure, all-in-one payment processing solution for any size business. Whether you're processing at the point of sale, through your website, via fax, email, or even over the phone, VeriCheck helps businesses safely accept payments and manage transactions. By giving you tools to handle all aspects of the payment process, VeriCheck simplifies what can otherwise be a frustrating part of your business operation, while saving you time, money, and resources. For more information, visit https://www.vericheck.com/

Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
