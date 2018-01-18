News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
JK Design Named Top U.S. B2B Brand Engagement Agency of 2018
NJ/NYC agency featured on Chief Marketer 200, list of best engagement and activation agencies
JK, a creative agency with offices in New Jersey and NYC, was recognized in the B2B brand engagement category of the 2018 Chief Marketer 200, the industry's first and only comprehensive list of the best engagement and activation agencies.
"Over the past 33 years, we've grown to become a B2B powerhouse—but we've always approached our work with the same bold thinking and creative polish that drive the success of consumer brands," said Jerry Kaulius, founder and CEO of JK Design.
"Our clients—including LG, Verizon, ADP, Heineken, Merck, and more—value our ability to make those critical emotional connections with the people they need to reach," said Martha Marchesi, chief creative officer and CSO. "I'm so fsbdt proud our team has been recognized for their outstanding work in brand engagement."
JK Design offers a full range of brand-building capabilities, including brand relevance, digital marketing, mobile, web, video, and print.
Chief Marketer 200 winners were selected based on criteria including insightful client testimonials, outstanding case study submissions, high-caliber work across programs and clients, innovative and creative executions, and bold and inspiring concepts and ideas that are moving the industry forward.
For the complete 2018 Chief Marketer 200 list of winners, visit www.chiefmarketer.com/
Contact
JK Design
***@jkdesign.com
908-428-4700
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse