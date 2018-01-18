News By Tag
Urban Air Adventure Park Opens 24,000-SF Location in Milltown, N.J
Colliers' Erickson: Lease Illustrates Growing "Retailtainment" Trend at Shopping Centers
Urban Air offers a variety of attractions for all ages, serving as a venue for kids' birthday parties, church events, corporate gatherings or a day out for some family fun, according to the company's website (https://www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/)
"We are seeing more and more recreational concepts coming into shopping centers, marking a paradigm shift within the industry," Erickson said. "From adventure parks like Urban Air, to movie theaters, to restaurants with entertainment built into the brand, these tenants are drawing traffic and providing their properties with a blended component that is becoming a 'retailtainment' experience for consumers. This is an incredibly beneficial concept as bricks-and-mortar properties adapt for success in an ecommerce-influenced landscape."
Erickson added that Ryders Crossing Shopping Center's prime Middlesex County location made it an ideal fit for Urban Air's franchise growth. The Colliers team continues to work with brokerage firm E. Smith, which represents Urban Air on a national basis, in seeking regional expansion opportunities.
