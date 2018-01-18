Directly inspired by their own pillow promo, Magniflex creates the Abbraccio mattress collection

collection. The Abbraccio mattresses consist of Magniflex's proprietary foam, Elioform, and the luxuriously embracing new foam, Aquabreeze®.

-- Magniflex is set to have another successful Las Vegas Market, with the release of their self-inspired Abbraccio mattress collection. Just last year, Magniflex unveiled the Abbraccio pillow collection, which was the embodiment of both Magniflex quality and style. After it was so well received during a successful one-year run, Magniflex decided to expand the collection with the addition of two mattress models. Each model maintains the same type of refined look and qualities that made the pillow so highly regarded, so if past success is indicative of the future, these mattresses are sure to be well received.The Abbraccio collection consists of 2 models, respectively 12 and 10 inches thick, which offer different comfort levels to satisfy different people's needs and preferences. Both models have a silky, natural viscose cover which helps wick away moisture and maintain a dry, cool micro-climate throughout the night. The viscose cover is tufted and embellished with Magniflex's characteristic flower of Florence design, thus creating a very rich pattern on the top, extremely pleasant to the eyes and the body.The Abbraccio line also features our new unique Aquabreeze®, fsbdt an elastic foam that has an open cell structure for increased air circulation and also helps dissipate heat throughout the night. The Aquabreeze® provides an incredibly plush & cozy sleep surface than regular foams, using high-density material for enhanced comfort and durability.Using the successful pillow collection as a springboard, the Abbraccio mattress collection is sure to continue its path of success.