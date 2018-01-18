5th Annual Dream Cars and Cocktails 2018 to benefit Special Olympic Athletes

We'd like to invite you to cover the 5th Annual Dream Cars & Cocktails Gala on Feb. 3rd at PGA National Resort and Spa. Long time supporter, Congressman Brain Mast will be attending and Former NBA player Tayshaun Prince.

--Gala Dinner, Open Bar, Silent & Live Auction for Fine Goods, Entertainment & more!…Dream Cars & Cocktails rolls into its 5year raising awareness and much needed funds for Special Olympics and other charities. A magnificent display of the finest custom, exotic and one of a kind automobiles will set the scene Special Olympics athletes, supporters and fans who gather for this special evening. Get ready to rock to the red carpet, put on your dancing shoes and get your beads in a twist because it's going to be a Mardi Gras party to remember.It's every guests for themself as they make their way down the hallways to a wide array of fabulous auction items, soulful cocktails and great music, followed by a colorful evening of Mardi Gras fsbdt themed food, entertainment and much more. With Dream Ride Founder, Michael A. Bozzuto's enthusiasm and the generosity of all involved we hope to outdo ourselves and top the funds raised at last years Dream Cars & Cocktails."We are very excited for this year's event. Although it's a special evening that raises much-needed funds for Special Olympics and other charities, it truly is more than that. It is the opportunity for Special Olympics Athletes and other special needs individuals to be celebrated for their manyand make life-changing friendships", Michael Bozzuto.The Hometown Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit, charitable foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and their families in hometowns and surrounding communities where we operate. The Hometown Foundation honors and assists six key areas of interest: children in need, major illness, intellectual disabilities, military, emergency response personnel, and animal welfare.Dream Cars & Cocktails is a signature event of The Hometown Foundation, Inc. Throughout the course of the year, various fundraising events are held to support the mission The Hometown Foundation.